If you're not a fan of manual labor, you need to get yourself a robotic vacuum cleaner. There are so many affordable options on the market these days that you don't have to spend a fortune to grab one. Take the Shark ION RV750 robot vacuum cleaner, for example. It is down to just $99.99 in refurbished condition at Woot for today only. It regularly sells for over $160 as a refurb and as much as $200 brand new, so you're making a killer saving.

While it might not have all the internet-connected smarts of something like an iRobot Roomba, the RV750 is still pretty clever and is a fraction of the price. It has proximity sensors to help it navigate around obstacles and your purchase comes with boundary strips so you can easily set no-go areas. It can be controlled via an app on your phone or with just your voice using a Google Assistant or Alexa-enabled. You can also create a cleaning schedule so it can vacuum without any further input from you.

The RV750 has a self-cleaning brushroll that captures short and long hair, dust, dander, and allergens. Dual spinning side brushes pull in debris from corners and edges, and it can scoot below furniture thanks to its low profile. When it starts to run low on power, it will head back to its charging dock on its own.

