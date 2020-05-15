If you're not a fan of manual labor, you need to get yourself a robotic vacuum cleaner. There are so many affordable options on the market these days that you don't have to spend a fortune to grab one. Take the Shark ION RV750 robot vacuum cleaner, for example. It is down to just $99.99 in refurbished condition at Woot for today only. It regularly sells for over $160 as a refurb and as much as $200 brand new, so you're making a killer saving.
While it might not have all the internet-connected smarts of something like an iRobot Roomba, the RV750 is still pretty clever and is a fraction of the price. It has proximity sensors to help it navigate around obstacles and your purchase comes with boundary strips so you can easily set no-go areas. It can be controlled via an app on your phone or with just your voice using a Google Assistant or Alexa-enabled. You can also create a cleaning schedule so it can vacuum without any further input from you.
The RV750 has a self-cleaning brushroll that captures short and long hair, dust, dander, and allergens. Dual spinning side brushes pull in debris from corners and edges, and it can scoot below furniture thanks to its low profile. When it starts to run low on power, it will head back to its charging dock on its own.
Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership, you can skip the shipping fee and save that $6 instead. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your smartwatch may one day detect illness before you do, here’s how
With the right data, nothing is impossible. When it comes to predicting illness, your wearable might be able to provide that right data.
Facebook’s Zoom and Google Meet challenger is now available worldwide
Facebook's Messenger Rooms feature has started rolling out globally. With Messenger Rooms, users can host free group video calls with up to 50 people and no time limit.
Google’s Pixel 4a could undercut the iPhone SE by at least $50
New rumors suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 4a may turn out to be an even better deal for the bargain flagship consumer than the popular iPhone SE.
Keep your products safe and take make your home even smarter with these
While it's important to have a surge protector for your more valuable electronics, "normal" surge protectors are boring. We have found some of the best surge protectors that are equipped with "smarts" like being controlled by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.