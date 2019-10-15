Both feature dual wireless connectivity via both a USB receiver and Bluetooth. The battery on the keyboard will last you up to 36 months, while you can go up to 18 months without a charge on the mouse. Both also include an automatic battery saving mode for when they're not in use.

The Logitech K580 Wireless Keyboard, Chrome OS Edition and the Logitech M355 Portable Wireless Mouse are the company's first products adorned with a 'Made for Google' moniker. The peripheral maker is touting the 'modern, precise and ultra-quiet' combo as the 'perfect partners' for your Pixelbook .

Coming to the 'Made for Google' tag, the keyboard features a dedicated Google Assistant key and a row of Chrome OS keyboard shortcuts to go with your Google-made Pixelbook or Pixel Slate.

The keyboard is, otherwise, identical to the Windows and macOS-supporting product of the same name in the company's current lineup. Like that keyboard, it also has a built-in cradle at the top to house your Android phone. You can also share the keyboard between multiple devices, with the company's Easy-Switch technology allowing you to cycle through them via a dedicated key.

The mouse seems to be a replica of Logitech's M350.

The pair are available starting today at the Google Store and at Logitech's website. They'll leave a $29.99 and a $49.99 hole in your pocket for the mouse and the keyboard, respectively.