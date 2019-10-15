What you need to know
- The mouse and keyboard are certified via the 'Made for Google' program.
- The K580 Wireless Keyboard costs $49.99 and allows you to switch between three devices with ease.
- The K355 Wireless Mouse will cost you an additional $29.99.
The Logitech K580 Wireless Keyboard, Chrome OS Edition and the Logitech M355 Portable Wireless Mouse are the company's first products adorned with a 'Made for Google' moniker. The peripheral maker is touting the 'modern, precise and ultra-quiet' combo as the 'perfect partners' for your Pixelbook.
Both feature dual wireless connectivity via both a USB receiver and Bluetooth. The battery on the keyboard will last you up to 36 months, while you can go up to 18 months without a charge on the mouse. Both also include an automatic battery saving mode for when they're not in use.
Coming to the 'Made for Google' tag, the keyboard features a dedicated Google Assistant key and a row of Chrome OS keyboard shortcuts to go with your Google-made Pixelbook or Pixel Slate.
The keyboard is, otherwise, identical to the Windows and macOS-supporting product of the same name in the company's current lineup. Like that keyboard, it also has a built-in cradle at the top to house your Android phone. You can also share the keyboard between multiple devices, with the company's Easy-Switch technology allowing you to cycle through them via a dedicated key.
The mouse seems to be a replica of Logitech's M350.
The pair are available starting today at the Google Store and at Logitech's website. They'll leave a $29.99 and a $49.99 hole in your pocket for the mouse and the keyboard, respectively.
Made for Google
Logitech K580 Wireless Keyboard, Chrome OS Edition
The keyboard for your Chromebook
The Logitech K580 Wireless Keyboard is made for Chrome OS devices, with a dedicated Google Assistant key and a row of Chrome OS shortcuts. It also features 36 months of battery life and is designed to provide a silent, laptop-like typing experience. There's also a cradle to rest your Android phone if you're looking to type that really long email on your phone.
Made for Google
Logitech M355 Portable Wireless Mouse
The mouse made for your Pixelbook
The Logitech M355 Wireless Mouse's light weight and a small, pebble-like profile make it indispensable for productivity on the go. Its switches are also designed to be super-quiet so you won't be raising any eyebrows in the library and it'll last you 18 months on a single charge.