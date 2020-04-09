The Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum limited edition wireless headset is down to $84.99 at Dell. This is the white version of the headset, which doesn't go on sale nearly as much as the other versions. You can find this headset selling for anywhere from $107 through a third party at Walmart to $150 at Best Buy.

The G933 is loaded with Pro-GTM audio drivers, 7.1 Dolby surround sound, and DTS Headphone: X. It works on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. It can even work with your TV using USB or RCA outputs.

The wireless battery lasts up to 12 hours, but you can use the analog cable as well. The cable is great when you need it it, but you can connect reliabily from anywhere in the room thanks to the 2.4GHz technology. You can plug in up to three devices to answer calls, stream music, and more while gaming at the same time. There is a USB-powered wireless mix adapter you can use to listen to TV shows, movies, and more wirelessly without disturbing the rest of the house.

It also has customizable RGB lighting, although using this feature drains the battery faster. There are backlit tags and three programmable macro keys. The built-in microphone lets you chat hands-free with teammates or coworkers. Customize your audio and create personal sound profiles for every game you play.