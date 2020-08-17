Beat Saber continues to expand its music library, this time with the Linkin Park music pack. The music pack includes iconic songs from the band, including "Bleed it Out," "In The End," and "What I've Done." The music pack is available on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, SteamVR-compatible headsets, and PSVR for $14. You can also purchase individual songs for $2 each. The team behind Beat Saber discusses the new music pack in a recent blog post.

The music pack contains 11 songs, all of which have mappings for all difficulties in the game. That results in 55 total beatmaps. The pack includes songs from Hybrid Theory, Meteora, and Minutes to Midnight. You can purchase individual songs or the entire music pack.

Here is the complete list of songs in the music pack:

Bleed It Out

Breaking the Habit

Faint

Given Up

In The End

New Divide

Numb

One Step Closer

Papercut

Somewhere I Belong

What I've Done

Many of Beat Saber's songs are faster paced and come from genres like dubstep, but the game has expanded its range many times with DLC music packs. Songs from the Linkin Park music pack allow you to drive to familiar beats inside a new custom virtual background.

The new game environment is a unique addition. It's inspired by the tunnel scene in Linkin Park's "One Step Closer" music video.