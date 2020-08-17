What you need to know
- Beat Saber has a new Linkin Park music pack available for download.
- The music pack is available for $14.
- You can download the Linkin Park music pack for Beat Saber on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, SteamVR-compatible headsets, and PSVR.
Beat Saber continues to expand its music library, this time with the Linkin Park music pack. The music pack includes iconic songs from the band, including "Bleed it Out," "In The End," and "What I've Done." The music pack is available on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, SteamVR-compatible headsets, and PSVR for $14. You can also purchase individual songs for $2 each. The team behind Beat Saber discusses the new music pack in a recent blog post.
The music pack contains 11 songs, all of which have mappings for all difficulties in the game. That results in 55 total beatmaps. The pack includes songs from Hybrid Theory, Meteora, and Minutes to Midnight. You can purchase individual songs or the entire music pack.
Here is the complete list of songs in the music pack:
- Bleed It Out
- Breaking the Habit
- Faint
- Given Up
- In The End
- New Divide
- Numb
- One Step Closer
- Papercut
- Somewhere I Belong
- What I've Done
Many of Beat Saber's songs are faster paced and come from genres like dubstep, but the game has expanded its range many times with DLC music packs. Songs from the Linkin Park music pack allow you to drive to familiar beats inside a new custom virtual background.
The new game environment is a unique addition. It's inspired by the tunnel scene in Linkin Park's "One Step Closer" music video.
Nonstop fun
Beat Saber
Rock on!
Beat Saber is one of the most popular VR games across many platforms. With its latest music pack, you can rock out to Linkin Park's most iconic songs.
