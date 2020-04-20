Lenovo's Smart Clock with the Google Assistant was designed to do much more than just wake you up in the morning; it can help control compatible smart home devices, stream music, check the weather, and more, and while it's normally priced at $79.99, you can snag one right now for only $39.99 on sale at Best Buy. That's the best price it has reached so far and matches the deal we saw on this product during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. That price is also available at Target and Walmart.

Tick tock Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant Save $40 on the Lenovo Smart Clock and snag it for its Black Friday price. This voice-activated device lets you use the Google Assistant to set alarms, hear the news, stream music, and more. $39.99 $79.99 $40 off See at Best Buy

This smart clock lets you voice control it with simple commands. Just say "Hey Google" to set customized alarms, stream music, listen to audiobooks or the radio, and more. It's equipped with a 4-inch touchscreen that can show you weather and traffic infomation for your area, album art for currently playing music, and even video feeds from compatible smart home devices you might own like the Nest Cam. It has already received a badge of Recommendation from us here at Android Central too, in part due to its built-in speaker and quick Google Assistant functionality.

To learn more about the Lenovo Smart Clock, check out our full review which rated it with four out of five stars. You'll also score free shipping with the purchase, or you can select free curbside pickup where available to receive your order even faster.

If you'd prefer a larger display for your smart screen, check out this $30 discount on Lenovo's Smart Display 7 and snag yourself a free smart plug in the process. For more great ways to make your home smarter for 2020, check out this guide to the best smart home products under $100. There's a list of the best smart home products under $50 as well.