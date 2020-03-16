What you need to know
- U.S. pricing and availability for the LG V60 have been revealed.
- The lowest price is $799 at T-Mobile for just the phone and no Dual Screen accessory.
- Verizon is the most expensive so far, selling the bundle for $949.
Last month, LG took the wraps off of its first flagship phone for 2020 — the LG V60. The V60 has the makings of a solid Android phone, offering a large pOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, and triple rear cameras. When the phone was first announced, however, its price was unclear.
After touting that the V60 would sell for under $1000, we now have exact numbers to work with. On March 16, the first bits of U.S. pricing were finally revealed.
If you want to get the V60 while spending as little money as possible, T-Mobile is selling the phone for $799.99 outright or $33.34/month. That's a great price considering the specs making up the V60, but it's important to keep in mind that this is for just the phone and not the Dual Screen accessory shown in the picture below. If you want that, too, you'll need to spend $899.99 or $37/50/month.
Verizon doesn't have an option to buy the V60 on its own without the Dual Screen attachment, meaning you'll need to buy the entire bundle for $949.99 or $39.58/month.
AT&T announced that it will also be carrying the V60, but it hasn't shared pricing details yet. As for when you'll be able to buy the phone, sales begin on Friday, March 20 at AT&T and T-Mobile. Verizon sales don't begin until March 26, and that's just for pre-orders.
LG's Dual Screen accessory is certainly one of the biggest selling points of the V60, but if you aren't buying into it and just want a standard flagship Android phone, T-Mobile's $799 price for the standalone V60 is a solid deal. We've yet to fully review the phone, but for the specs you're getting, it's a heck of an offer. In addition to what's mentioned above, it's also equipped with 128GB of expandable storage, a 3.5mm headphone jack with a Quad DAC, and a beefy 5,000 mAh battery.
In other words, if you like what Samsung's offering with the Galaxy S20 but can't stomach its $1000 price tag, the V60 could be a solid alternative.
LG V60 hands-on preview: Don't overlook this Galaxy S20+ competitor
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
