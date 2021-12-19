While some schools are gradually returning to in-classroom environments, a sizable number of education institutions continue to use virtual setups. If you're in the market for a machine that meets your remote learning needs without breaking the bank, the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook might be worth a look.

Lenovo's online storefront is currently offering a $250 discount on this 13-inch Chromebook, which is one of the best Chromebooks available right now. This means that the AMD-powered convertible can now be purchased for $349, down from the original list price of $599. The current ThinkPad C13 Yoga deal includes an Athlon Gold 3150C processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It has a 13.3-inch FullHD IPS screen with anti-glare and touchscreen functionality. With 300 nits of brightness, it also provides adequate illumination. It has a brighter screen than the vast majority of Chromebooks, with a 300 nit 1080p display.

To make things even sweeter, Walmart is offering the same savings on its marketplace. This model includes a backlit keyboard and a USI stylus. However, you will not be able to use the onboard fingerprint reader, which is only available in higher-priced configurations. This Chromebook may not be capable of handling some of the more intensive tasks you can throw at it, but students will find it adequate for their daily needs.

The ThinkPad C13 Yoga has everything you could want in a Chromebook, from plenty of ports and a bright touchscreen to the classic TrackPoint. It also has an integrated USI stylus, and an easy-to-read backlit keyboard, making it easy to read at night and in low-light situations.

Lenovo is well-known for producing some of the most durable Chromebooks, such as the ThinkPad C13 Yoga. So far, this machine's performance has been quite good, with most apps loading smoothly. This Chrome OS device typically lasts 8 hours before needing to be charged. Although it is not as long as other Chromebooks with up to 15 hours of battery life, such as the Lenovo Duet 5, students may not need to recharge at all during the duration of their online class with the C13.