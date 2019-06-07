Andrew Martonik, and Alex Dobie host the inaugural episode of the Alarm Clock Central Podcast. Not really, but they do look at Lenovo's cool little Smart Clock.
They also discuss Galaxy Note 10 rumors. Renders have recently leaked and there's no headphone jack to be found. What will differentiate the Note 10 from S10 models this year? S Pen for sure, but probably not much else.
Alex shares his experiences using the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in London, and they chat about Android Q Beta 4. One final note — be on the lookout for a bonus episode of the show that covers all the latest news about Google Stadia!
