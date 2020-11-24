If a reliable smartwatch is one of the items on your Black Friday shopping list, the TicWatch Pro just might check that box. Those who want a heavy-duty wearable that's built to last will appreciate the MIL-STD-810G durability rating. This is a must-have feature for those who spend a lot of time outside exploring. There are some other nice perks as well, like onboard GPS, contactless payments with Google Pay, Google Assistant, and music storage.

You don't have to wait for Black Friday to arrive to score a sweet Android smartwatch deal . There are already plenty of great discounts to take advantage of, including $80 off the TicWatch Pro . It has tons of features that make this one of the best values you can find in a wearable right now, so you don't want to miss it.

If you're looking for a traditional smartwatch with several key features, the TicWatch Pro is a solid choice. You'll have built-in GPS, contactless payments, Google Assistant, heart-rate monitoring, and activity/sleep tracking.

As far as the fitness features are concerned, you'll have access to activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, TicMotion for automatic workout detection, and more. One of the stand-out perks of the TicWatch Pro is the dual-layer display, which features a transparent LCD layered on top of an OLED display.

This helps you save battery and allows your smartwatch to last longer between charges. In fact, you can get up to 30 days of battery life in Essential Mode, which relies solely on the LCD while shutting down Wear OS. You won't be able to do much, but you'll prevent your watch from dying. Smart Mode is another option, which switches to the LCD when your smartwatch is idle and should last for a total of five days.

This is just one of many smartwatch deals we expect to see for Black Friday. If you want to enjoy all the perks of a fitness smartwatch at an amazingly low price, you can't go wrong with the TicWatch Pro for just $180. No matter what's on your shopping list this year, there will be many more Amazon Black Friday deals to look forward to.