The Arlo Video Doorbell has dropped in price to $99.99 at Amazon. This matches the video doorbell's Black Friday price, which was an all-time low. It has since jumped back up to a price of $120 and can often sell for as much as $150. Amazon is actually price matching the Verizon website where you can also find this deal. Other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are still selling it for as much as $130.

Arlo's Video Doorbell looks quite similar to some others on the market with a slender profile, camera at the top, and button towards the bottom. Its camera is capable of capturing HD video up to 1536 x 1536, and the 1:1 aspect ratio is made possible thanks to the 180-degree field-of-view. This allows for a much narrower image compared to other video doorbells, making it a better fit to see people at your door.

Connect the Arlo Video Doorbell to your WI-Fi and connect it to your smart home ecosystem as well. You can use Amazon Alexa and voice commands to view the doorbell on any video device that also supports Alexa. You'll also get smart alerts, which includes advanced features like package detection so you can know exactly when your box gets in.

Other features include night vision so you can see who's at the door even in low light conditions, two-way audio, a built-in siren to scare off intruders or curious raccoons, and HDR that helps improve the image quality when capturing video. When someone is at your door, you can freely talk to and listen to whoever's there or use a pre-recorded message.

The Arlo Video Doorbell is weather-resistant, with Arlo noting that it can withstand the heat, cold, and sun. As for the installation process, you can install it yourself using your home's existing doorbell wiring. Your purchase is backed by a 1-year Arlo warranty.