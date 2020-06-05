The United States erupted in protests last week upon the news of George Floyd's murder, and as the nation grapples with its entrenched systemic racism and lack of accountability for those in law enforcement, many are looking for stories of hope alongside the knowledge needed to fight the power that upholds such a cruel standard for black American citizens. Books like "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi and "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism" by Robin J. DiAngelo have shot up bestseller charts as those seeking to make a change strive to learn more and disarm the harmful prejudices which have run amok in the country for far too long.

Films are another way society can share differing perspectives with each other and bring light to the injustices which our country perpetuates. Right now there are several available to rent for free on digital retailers such as iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon, including award-winning film Selma and the recently released film Just Mercy starring Michael B. Jordan.

Based on a true story Free iTunes movie rentals of Selma, Just Mercy, and more Several movies are free to rent digitally right now via retailers like iTunes and Vudu, including films like Selma, Just Mercy, and Brian Banks. You can also find films like Harriet and Hidden Figures on sale for less than $10 today. $0.00 $3.99 $4 off See at iTunes

The film Just Mercy centers around the true story of civil rights lawyer, Bryan Stevenson, and is now free to rent on iTunes and Amazon. Meanwhile, Selma brings a major moment in American history to the screen — Dr. Martin Luther King's march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery — and is free to rent on iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu. On the other hand, you can purchase these films to add them to your digital library for just $3.99 each.

Other films you can rent for free right now include Brian Banks, Antwone Fisher, and The Secret Life of Bees. For even more to watch, iTunes has a sale on stories of hope right now which features films like Harriet, Hidden Figures, and The Color Purple.