If you're having issues with the Mixer player, head to our official Mixer channel instead.

Microsoft's 2019 Surface event is shaping up to be a big one, with the company promising "exciting new innovations" to check out. If you're planning to watch the event live, you can catch it alongside our Windows Central colleagues on Mixer, where they'll be providing live commentary on every announcement Microsoft has in store.

This year, we're largely expecting to see general refreshes and updates for the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. If rumors are to be believed, we may also see an ARM version of the Surface Pro 7 arrive as well. Of course, a tease of Centaurus, Microsoft's rumored dual-screen laptop, is thought to be in the cards as well.

The Surface event kicks off at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) in New York City on October 2.