Wish you had a pair of Bluetooth earbuds but don't want to pay a fortune? Grab the JLab Audio JBuds Air true wireless earbuds for just $39.99 today at Best Buy. That's $10 off the regular price, which is what they're going for elsewhere at retailers like Walmart. The deal today is a temporary one as part of Best Buy's deals of the day. This deal only applies to the black version as the white earbuds are still selling for $50.

Sometimes you just need a pair of earbuds to put through the paces. Something you can take to the gym that'll stay in your ears and not get ruined by sweat or heavy use. You don't need all the bells and whistles, but you definitely need some solid audio and few interuptions to your workout. That's where these headphones excel.

The JBuds Air use Bluetooth 5.0 technology. That means not only do you get the wire-free convenience of Bluetooth, but the latest Bluetooth tech improves power efficiency and latency. You'll get fewer interruptions this way, so you can listen in peace.

These are also IP55 rated, which means they have resistance to both water and dust. You can take these earbuds to the gym and get your sweat on without worrying about damaging the internals. Plus, you can use them outside if you decide to go for a run or something like that. The wind and dirt won't hurt them either.

The in-ear design fits securely and comfortably on your head, and you can use the controls on the buds to play, pause, or change your music. You can even activate your phone's connected smart assistant to get information that way.