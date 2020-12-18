Smart displays powered by Google Assistant have been around for a little while now and we've collectively figured out their place in our smart homes. When it comes to buying your first one or adding more to your home there's no better time than right now with this deal on JBL's Link View smart display.

Over at Newegg, it is down to just $89.95 which is a match for the best price we've tracked for it before today. Using coupon code BACK23A2 will score you a further $10 off for a final price of just $79.95 for a new record low. The sale is limited in time, so don't miss it. Shipping is free.

Smart buy JBL Link View The Link View can make video calls, stream music, watch YouTube, control compatible smart home devices, and answer all your questions thanks to Google Assistant. Add it to your cart at $90 and use the below coupon to save a further $10. $79.95 $299.95 $220 off See at Newegg With coupon: BACK23A2

With a number of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled smart displays out there, a third-party model has to offer something to differentiate itself from a crowded market that is dominated by the first-party options.

JBL's smart display aims to do so with an 8-inch touchscreen, stereo front-facing speakers with JBL's excellent sound, and IPX4 splash resistance, so you don't have to worry about keeping it on your kitchen counters near the sink, and spill-able, splash-able ingredients. Like the Lenovo Smart Display, the Link View has a Privacy Switch to shutter the camera and mute the mic, and it has the best sound we've heard from a smart display according to outJBL Link review. If you've been wanting to see what a smart display can do in your home — which is a lot — now is a pretty good time to give it a try.

You can use it to view camera feeds or watch YouTube. Scroll through a recipe easily using your fingers or switch between apps with a flick of the finger. The front of the camera also has a 5MP camera so you can use the screen for video calls with friends, family, and work.

With Google Assistant inside, you can control the speaker with your voice. That lets you ask questions or control your smart home without using your hands. If you need to use your hands, you can download the Google Home app to your smartphone and control it that way. You'll be able to manage its settings and set it up pretty quickly that way. The built-in Chromecast lets you stream music, movies, podcasts, and more directly from your mobile device, too.

If you don't want to order via Newegg, you can score the $89.95 price at Walmart, JBL's eBay store, and direct at JBL but you'll miss out on the extra coupon savings.

Be sure to take a look at our list of the best smart displays in 2020 if you need more info on our favorite picks.