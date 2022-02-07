What you need to know
- The February update to the Pixel 3 series is the first since Android 12 last October.
- The Pixel 3's unlimited full-quality backups in Google Photos ended on February 1.
- Officially, Google stopped support for the Pixel 3 in October 2021.
Google Pixel phones have been some of the best Android phones since they arrived on the scene, and that includes the Pixel 3. Even though it's been over three years since it was released, many have held onto it for the unlimited full-quality backups in Google Photos, but that ended last week. Today, the Pixel 3 takes another hit as it appears the February Pixel update is its last.
When the Pixel 3 received its update to Android 12 in October 2021, we thought that was the last one. But there were some rumblings that the phone could see one more software update in early 2022. While Google has not responded to our inquiry yet, 9to5Google did get confirmation that with the Pixel 3 lineup getting in on the February patch rolling out today — this is the final update.
The Pixel 3 should benefit from any usable feature updates arriving with the software update and security improvements in the patch as well. Even though the new Pixel 6 shows how much Google has improved in its hardware design, camera quality, and software features since the Pixel 3, it doesn't mean that it won't be fondly remembered for what the device did for smartphone photography.
