The Roomba i7 is one of the best robot vacuums on the market, and it's typically priced accordingly. During Cyber Monday, however, you can get it for nearly half-off and enjoy its smart assistant support, powerful suction, and intelligent obstacle avoidance.

Truth be told, I don't terribly mind vacuuming, but my house has hardwood floors and a small space rug in the living room — not to mention I work from home, so it isn't hard to find five minutes throughout the day to run a quick sweep. For folks who are constantly in and out of the house and don't have time to vacuum, or just hate housekeeping, a robot vacuum can be a boon for your time and sanity, and there are few models as highly regarded as the iRobot Roomba i7.

iRobot has a lengthy history as one of the top robot vacuum manufacturers and looking at the Roomba i7, it's easy to see why the company's been so successful. The Roomba i7 works on both carpet and hardwood floors, and has as much as 10 times the suction of lower-end models. It's able to handle tough items like pet hair, thanks to its Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, and can even trap a majority of your pet's allergen particles along the way.

Like many other robot vacuums, the Roomba i7 can be set to clean on a schedule, and even return itself to its charging base station. You can also start a cleaning session with a simple voice command using an interface like Google Assistant or Siri.

One of the Roomba's most crucial features is its Smart Mapping, which uses iRobot's vSLAM technology to map out your entire home layout and guide the i7 without bumping into walls or furniture. You can even set Keep Out Zones for the Roomba to avoid during a cleaning session.

At $400, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Roomba i7