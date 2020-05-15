This breaks down to just $3.70 a month, which definitely puts it in the cheap VPN territory.

One of the best VPN providers is back again with another awesome deal that you won't want to miss. IPVanish is offering a limited time savings on its extremely popular two-year plan that allows you to save 69% on the purchase. Out of pocket you just have to pay $89 as a one-time fee for the whole two years, and to sweeten the deal a little further IPVanish will also include 250GB of SugarSync storage at no extra cost to you.

This is the best deal we've yet to see for IPVanish's top-rated VPN service. Sign up for two years and save big.

A VPN can be used for a number of different purposes, from securing your connections while on public Wi-Fi to spoofing your location to make it easier to access geo-restricted content like Studio Ghibli films in the U.S.

The way it works is simple. You pay for the subscription, install the app, and connect to a server of your choice. From here, all of your data gets routed through this extra step, making it impossible for outsiders to access it and people to tell where you are really located at the time. IPVanish offers a network of over 1,300 servers spread across 75 different locations and has apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and more.

Today's deal is one of the best we've seen on the popular service in quite some time, so you won't want to miss out on it. Sign up for IPVanish today and save big on your purchase.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.