The Google Pixel 5 is a wonderful phone with amazing cameras, but it continued an irksome trend from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4: it's very picky about wireless chargers. The Pixel 3 basically only fast-charged on the Pixel Stand. The Pixel 4 was slightly better but it was still hard to find a reliable wireless charger for. The Pixel 5 supports 15W wireless charging using the Extended Power Profile (EPP) standard within the Qi charging spec, but because Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus all use proprietary wireless charging profiles, EPP actually isn't that widely used.

Thankfully, one of the best Pixel 5 wireless chargers is seeing a Prime Day deal, even if it doesn't look like it on the listing page. The iOttie iON Wireless Duo is 30% off at checkout, bringing it back down to its lowest price ever. Just be aware, Pixel owners: only the Dark Grey is Pixel 5 compatible, the Light Grey and Navy Blue are 10W chargers more optimized for Apple and Samsung devices.