Tis the season to save on your holiday shopping, but while you're busy scouring the web for the best deals on gifts for friends and family, don't forget to take care of yourself as well. Cyber Monday is also a great time to find deals on making your home office more ergonomic. Let's face it, that's probably the space you spend most of your weekdays in, so shouldn't you try to be as comfortable and healthy as possible? Here are some of the best office chairs, keyboards, and mice to make your work setup more ergonomic and more productive.
Best Cyber Monday Ergonomic Office Chairs
Having spent much of my work from home time this year at a makeshift desk in the guest room or awkwardly positioned with pillows on my bed, I can tell you first-hand that no piece of home office equipment is more important to your long-term comfort than a supportive, ergonomic office chair. Here are some of the ones we recommend (I actually use the GTRACING one in my home office now, and I can vouch for it).
SMUGDESK High Back Mesh Office Chair | Save $27 at Amazon
This comfy chair has the look and feel of a fancy Herman Miller but at a tenth of the price. It has a built-in lumbar pillow and neck wrest for support and a mesh back for maximum airflow, so you don't overheat while working. It can also recline up to 120-degrees for those times when you just need a break.
GTRACING Office Gaming Chair | From $150 at Amazon
Gamers spend a lot of time in their chairs, so you can trust that they know a thing or two about comfort and support. This gaming chair pulls double-duty as an office chair, and you can even get one in all black if you're concerned about the look. With neck and lumbar pillows and tons of adjustable settings, you will quickly come to appreciate the gamer lifestyle. Don't forget to click the online coupon box to save an additional 5%.
Defy Desk Ergonomic Kneeling Chir | From $100 at Amazon
Okay, this one is a little unorthodox, but the people who use kneeling desks absolutely swear by their posture powers. This desk takes the strain off of your lower back and focuses your energy forward, toward your work. Once you figure out how to navigate it, you're sure to love it! Don't forget to click the online coupon box to save an additional 5%.
Best Cyber Monday Ergonomic Keyboards
Using an ergonomic keyboard can really help eliminate repetitive stress injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome. Plus, having a keyboard that you enjoy typing on makes whatever you're doing faster and more enjoyable! Here are some of the AC staff's favorite ergonomic keyboards.
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless | Save $10 at Amazon
This wireless device features the wavy key design popular among ergonomic keyboards and comes with a wrist pad. The keyboard is also split down the middle to allow more natural spacing between your hands.
Microsoft Sculpt Wireless | Save $16 at Amazon
This Microsoft keyboard offers an even more dramatic split between right and left halves, aiming for your hands and wrists' optimum comfort position. It also comes with a second wireless number pad if you need those keys, but you can hide it away in a drawer if you don't.
Kensington Pro Fit Ergonomic Wired | $40 at Amazon
Kensington is one of the top names in office accessories, and this split ergonomic keyboard is one of its better offerings. It is wired, which may be preferable to some people, and it has a built-in wrist guard and slightly sloped design. It also has spill-proof keys, so you can keep that cup of coffee close without worrying about damaging your device.
Best Cyber Monday Ergonomic Keyboards
Personally, I like a simple mouse, and I prefer to use my laptop's trackpad and gestures when I can. However, I know that most of my colleagues absolutely swear by a good ergonomic mouse — the more wildly-shaped, the better. Here are some of their favorites.
Logitech MX ERGO | Save $46 at Amazon
Logitech's MX series is a favorite among mice enthusiasts, whether they be gamers, coders, or writers. This mouse features an adjustable hinge so you can customize your optimal hand position. You can even pair it to multiple devices simultaneously, allowing you to transition from desktop to laptop, to tablet seamlessly.
Microsoft Sculpt | Save $17 at Amazon
If you're already a fan of Microsoft's Sculpt keyboard, this mouse is a natural extension of that device. It's intended for Windows computers and even has a Windows button shortcut on the top. The half-sphere design is intended to allow your hand and wrist to better conform to the mouse for optimal comfort.
VicTsing Ergonomic Mouse | Save $5 at Amazon
Not everyone has $50 or $100 to spend on a mouse, but that doesn't mean they don't deserve a more comfortable working environment. The VicTsing ergonomic mouse can accommodate all kinds of hand sizes, and with its included Bluetooth dongle, you can get operational in no time.
