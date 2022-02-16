You know what's better than an awesome deal on an old phone? An even more awesome deal on a new phone. Saving big bucks on what may well be the best Android phone of 2022 sure is something to be pleased about. If you haven't already guessed, we're talking about the deluxe Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra here. Thanks to Verizon, you can score sweet savings on a spanking new S22 Ultra, leaving more room in your budget for the fanciest S22 Ultra cases.

When Samsung introduced us to the S22 series, the Note iteration was clearly missing. The Korean smartphone maker has done away with Note phones, consolidating its most over-the-top offerings into the Ultra branding. That's why you can expect nothing but the best from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, including the fanciest new SoC from Snapdragon, an S Pen, and state-of-the-art cameras. Verizon carries all four color variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that we saw at launch: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy.

Should you choose to preorder the S22 Ultra from Verizon, you can grab the 256GB variant for the price of the 128GB version. This applies to the monthly installment plan as well as the full-pice payment option, coming in at $33 per month paid over three years or $1,200 in one go. Now, you can save some real money by trading-in eligible devices. This smart can rack up a whopping $1000 in savings, the catch being the need to be on an Unlimited plan. You can either add a new line or upgrade your existing one to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals at Verizon Pocket up to $1000 with qualifying trade-ins at Verizon when preordering the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Existing customers need to bump up their plan to Unlimited, whereas new customers need to purchase said plan to be eligible. Not interested in the Verizon Unlimited prerequisite? Grab the 256GB S22 Ultra for the same price as the 128GB option instead. With monthly plans as low as $33, Verizon's deal makes the S22 Ultra tantalizingly accessible. From $1,200 upfront / $33 a month at Verizon

Whether you're a returning Verizon customer or a new one, it's undeniable that this offer is a delectable treat. Even if you can't score the complete $1000 discount by trading in your device, it'll get you some hefty savings worth hundreds of dollars. Since Verizon charges 0% APR on its monthly plans, you won't have to pay any interest on the 36-part payment either. Do keep in mind that these offers are only up for grabs until February 24, 2022.

Planning to upgrade? Best err on the side of caution and snag the swanky new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra right now — while the color of your choice is still in stock. If the worst has come to pass and your preferred variant is all out, rifle through Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals from other retailers. Alternatively, consider checking out these hot pre-order offers for the Galaxy S22 instead.