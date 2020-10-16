Amazon Great Indian FesivalSource: Android Central

The festive sales season in India has officially kicked off. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now live for everyone, while Amazon's Great Indian Festival is now open to Prime members in the country. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering some great deals on a wide range of products, including phones and wearables. Here are some of the best deals that are worth checking out.

Mobiles

Accessories

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus is among the best Android flagship phones that you can currently buy. It offers a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED screen, great cameras, all-day battery life, and is guaranteed to receive three generations of Android OS upgrades.

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.