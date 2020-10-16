The festive sales season in India has officially kicked off. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now live for everyone, while Amazon's Great Indian Festival is now open to Prime members in the country. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering some great deals on a wide range of products, including phones and wearables. Here are some of the best deals that are worth checking out.
Mobiles
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ - 8GB RAM/128GB storage - ₹49,999 - ₹33,000 off
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ - 12GB RAM/256GB storage - ₹54,999 - ₹33,000 off
- LG G8X - 6GB RAM/128GB storage - ₹19,990 - ₹50,000 off
- Xiaomi Mi 10 - 8GB RAM/128GB storage - ₹49,900 - ₹5,000 off
- Redmi Note 9 - 4GB RAM/64GB storage - ₹10,999 - ₹1,000 off
- Samsung Galaxy M51 - 6GB RAM/128GB storage - ₹22,499 - ₹6,500 off
- OnePlus 8 5G - 6GB RAM/128GB storage - ₹39,999 - ₹2,000 off
- Samsung Galaxy F41 - 6GB RAM/64GB storage - ₹15,499 - ₹1,500 off
Accessories
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II - ₹19,980 - ₹9,383 off
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - ₹13,990 - ₹1,000 off
- Jabra Elite 65t - ₹4,999 - ₹4,000 off
- Jabra Elite 75t - ₹10,999 - ₹3,000 off
- Sony WF-1000XM3 - ₹14,990 - ₹5,000 off
- Sennheiser HD 458BT - ₹7,490 - ₹7,500 off
- JBL C100TWS True Wireless Earbuds - ₹2,299 - ₹700 off
Wearables
- Amazfit Verge - ₹5,999 - ₹6,000 off
- Honor Watch Magic - ₹4,999 - ₹2,000 off
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm - ₹29,490 - ₹3,500 off
- Huami Amazfit GTS - ₹7,999 - ₹2,000 off
- Amazfit Bip S Lite - ₹2,999 - ₹700 off
- Mi Smart Band 4 - ₹1,899 - ₹400 off
- Mi Smart Band 5 - ₹2,399 - ₹100 off
Samsung Galaxy S20+
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus is among the best Android flagship phones that you can currently buy. It offers a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED screen, great cameras, all-day battery life, and is guaranteed to receive three generations of Android OS upgrades.
