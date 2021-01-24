Hulu has established itself as one of the top streaming services thanks to its solid, ever-growing content library. In addition to carrying new and classic content from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, HBO, the platform offers various Hulu original series that span genres. Whether you're a fan of dark totalitarian futures and mommy mysteries or coming of age dramas and millennial love stories, Hulu has you covered. With that in mind, here's a rundown of all the shows you can only watch on Hulu.

All the shows you can only watch on Hulu Hulu announced back in 2012 that it would begin airing scripted original series exclusive to the streaming service, beginning with Battleground. That series followed a group of political campaign staffers working to elect an underdog to the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin's battleground state and lasted one season. Since then, Hulu has established itself as one of the top platforms for both original scripted series and limited series events. Here's a list of the original series they've premiered or taken over from other networks so far. The Handmaid's Tale

Into the Dark

PEN15

Shrill

Ramy

Dollface

The Great

Love, Victor

Woke

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

Castle Rock

Normal People

No Man's Land

Animaniacs

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Solar Opposites

The Mighty

Letterkenny

Helstrom

Monsterland

East Los High

High Fidelity

The Path

Difficult People

Future Man

Harlots

The Looming Tower

Casual

Marvel's Runaways

Chance

I Love You, America

Battleground

The Mindy Project

Unreal

Veronica Mars

What are the best Hulu original series? While there's plenty of content to choose from, depending on your mood or attention span, here are a handful of Hulu original series that subscribers just can't get enough of. Here are the top original series streaming on Hulu right now. The Handmaid's Tale (2017-)

Based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale follows a group of women who've been forced into sexual servitude to repopulate Gilead, the totalitarian society that replaced the United States. The series centers on Offred (Elizabeth Moss), an enslaved handmaiden who will do whatever it takes to reunite with her husband and daughter. The series also stars Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes, Samira Wiley, and Max Minghella. Season 4 is scheduled to premiere this year. PEN15 (2019-)

Set in the year 2000, PEN15 stars comics Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as pre-teen versions of themselves. The scripted adult comedy finds the duo reliving middle school's awkward days as the social outcasts they really were and doing it all alongside real tween-ager actors. Shrill (2019-)

Based on Lindy West's best-selling nonfiction book, Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, Shrill stars Aidy Bryant as struggling young journalist Annie. The first season followed Annie as she learned to better love and appreciate the body she was given while also dealing with crappy boyfriends, sick parents, and a control freak boss. Ramy (2019-)

Ramy was created by and stars first-generation Egyptian-American Ramy Youssef. Season 1 found the fictionalized version of Ramy beginning a spiritual journey to find himself while also living in a politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. The Great (2020-)

A genre-bending ride through 18th-century Russia, The Great stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as fictionalized and anti-historical versions of Empress Catherine II and Emperor Peter III of Russia, respectively. Described as "an occasionally true story," the series made headlines to take some creative liberties and deliver massive laughs. All the limited series you can only watch on Hulu In addition to its roster of original series, Hulu has carved out a space for some of the best limited series events among the various streaming platforms. Here's a list of all the limited series you can find on Hulu right now. The Confession

11.23.63

The Act

Looking for Alaska

Devs

Little Fires Everywhere

A Teacher

Hillary

Catch-22

The Accident

Mrs. America Don't miss these Hulu limited series Don't have time to watch every trending limited series right now? No worries! There's a handful of Hulu original limited series that you've definitely heard people talking about over the last few months. Here's our roundup of the top five. The Act (2019)

The Act tells the hauntingly true story of an overprotective mother and murder victim Dee Dee Blanchard (Patricia Arquette), accused of abusing her daughter Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Joey King) as a direct consequence of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. The eight-part series also stars AnnaSophia Robb, Chloë Sevigny, and Calum Worthy. Mrs. America (2020)

Mrs. America stars Cate Blanchett as conservative political activist Phyllis Schlafly, aka "the sweetheart of the silent majority." It tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in the '70s. The limited series also stars Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, Sarah Paulson as Alice Macray, and Margo Martindale. Little Fires Everywhere (2020)

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng, Little Fires Everywhere tells the story of the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and the enigmatic and mysterious mother and daughter who upend their lives. The cast was led by Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, and Joshua Jackson. Normal People (2020)

Based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, Normal People explores millennials Marianne and Connell's complicated love story over a decade. Faced with the reality that they are from two completely different backgrounds, the pair struggle to navigate their star-crossed romance after moving away from their small hometown in Ireland and learning who they really want to be as individuals. A Teacher (2020)

A Teacher explores the consequences of an illicit sexual affair between a young teacher (Kate Mara) and her student (Nick Robinson). After reaching a lull in her marriage, young teacher Claire begins a flirtation with a handsome student in her English class. But as the lies surrounding their relationship get out of control, so does the damage they leave behind. What's next on Hulu?

Hulu is also set to debut a new four-part limited series called The Sister in 2021. Written by Neil Cross and inspired by the novel Burial, The Sister stars Russell Tovey as Nathan, whose life is turned upside down when Bob -- an unwelcome acquaintance from his past -- turns up at his front door. The news Bob brings sets off a chain of catastrophic events in Nathan's life. The series also stars Bertie Carvel and Amrita Acharia. The future of Hulu Since Disney purchased a controlling interest in Hulu in 2019, there have been rumors that the company would eventually merge its new acquisition with its own Disney+ service. However, Disney has thus far kept the streaming platforms separate and even used Hulu as a hub for some of its more mature content (see: Love, Victor, and the short-lived High Fidelity). While it's unclear if Disney will continue to keep the platforms separate, the company currently offers subscribers a bundle package that provides access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Disney also has plans to launch its Star brand and Star+ app in select European countries, Canada, and New Zealand on February 23. Star will serve as a free tier within the Disney Plus app and will feature content from Disney's non-franchise owned brands, like FX and 20th Century. Meanwhile, Star Plus will launch exclusively in Latin America in June 2021 as a standalone streaming service with content in a similar vein to what Hulu currently offers.