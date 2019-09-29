There's a final bit of follow up on iPhone 11 Pro vs. Note 10 before Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Hayato Huseman move on to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the process for installing Google apps on the phone.

In the realm of smartwatches, Andrew has plenty of great things to say about Galaxy Watch Active 2. Likewise, the OnePlus 7T is heralded by the team as the best Android phone for $600. Finally, they discuss the deluge of products announced at Amazon's Fall 2019 event, which includes some mesh technology that's almost certain to stir up privacy concerns.

