There's no shortage of true wireless earbuds out there — 2020 has seen an explosion of wireless audio accessories. My current buds of choice are the Huawei FreeBuds Pro, which launched just a couple of months back for £177. And now Amazon UK has them for £40 off the standard price. The retailer will sell you the Huawei FreeBuds Pro in "carbon black" for a mere £130. If you want the frost silver color, it'll cost you a little more — £139.
Huawei FreeBuds Pro | £130 at Amazon UK
The Huawei FreeBuds Pro deliver great audio quality, fully-featured noise-canceling functionality and long battery life, plus intuitive gesture controls. They'll work great with any Android phone, and at £130 just two months after launch, they're an absolute steal.
Huawei's flagship earbuds feature active noise cancellation, with up to 7 hours of listening time per charge, or 30 hours with the included charging case. For added convenience, there's also Qi wireless charging support included in that case, along with handy gesture controls for volume on the front of the buds, plus squeeze gestures for play, pause and noise cancellation modes.
What's more, it's easy to keep the buds connected to two devices at once, for example a laptop and a smartphone, and hear audio from both.
As we mentioned back in our FreeBuds Pro review:
These are great all-round wireless earbuds, justifying their somewhat higher price tag with intuitive gesture controls, great sound quality and noise-cancelation, plus a comfortable in-ear fit. You won't often be reaching for a charging cable, even if you ear the FreeBuds Pro for hours at a time.
I've used the FreeBuds Pro practically every day for the past couple of months, and can attest to their audio quality battery life and ease of use. And at their Black Friday price point of £130 in the UK, they're a very easy recommendation.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The OnePlus 9 won't be able to escape OnePlus' biggest problem — itself
One flagship in the spring and one budget phone in the fall is a common-sense approach that would work better for OnePlus and for us — the customers. There are good reasons to make the change.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Amazon Canada is slashing Samsung SSD prices for its huge Black Friday sale
Whether you're in the market for internal or external SSDs, Amazon Canada has you covered with its huge Black Friday sale!
Save big money and let your imagination run with these classic LEGO kits
LEGO makes an excellent gift for kids and adults. Whether it's to complete a build for a massive world or just something to fidget with to take their mind off of things, these classic kits of bricks can do the job. These deals on some big LEGO sets can save some big cash and bring even bigger smiles.