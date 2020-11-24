There's no shortage of true wireless earbuds out there — 2020 has seen an explosion of wireless audio accessories. My current buds of choice are the Huawei FreeBuds Pro, which launched just a couple of months back for £177. And now Amazon UK has them for £40 off the standard price. The retailer will sell you the Huawei FreeBuds Pro in "carbon black" for a mere £130. If you want the frost silver color, it'll cost you a little more — £139.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro | £130 at Amazon UK The Huawei FreeBuds Pro deliver great audio quality, fully-featured noise-canceling functionality and long battery life, plus intuitive gesture controls. They'll work great with any Android phone, and at £130 just two months after launch, they're an absolute steal. £130 at Amazon UK

Huawei's flagship earbuds feature active noise cancellation, with up to 7 hours of listening time per charge, or 30 hours with the included charging case. For added convenience, there's also Qi wireless charging support included in that case, along with handy gesture controls for volume on the front of the buds, plus squeeze gestures for play, pause and noise cancellation modes.

What's more, it's easy to keep the buds connected to two devices at once, for example a laptop and a smartphone, and hear audio from both.

As we mentioned back in our FreeBuds Pro review:

These are great all-round wireless earbuds, justifying their somewhat higher price tag with intuitive gesture controls, great sound quality and noise-cancelation, plus a comfortable in-ear fit. You won't often be reaching for a charging cable, even if you ear the FreeBuds Pro for hours at a time.

I've used the FreeBuds Pro practically every day for the past couple of months, and can attest to their audio quality battery life and ease of use. And at their Black Friday price point of £130 in the UK, they're a very easy recommendation.