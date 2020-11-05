Since its premiere back in 2017, The Big Bang Theory spin-off series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro has given fans an inside look at Sheldon Cooper's early life growing up with his family in East Texas. Unlike other nine-year-olds, Sheldon is enrolled in high school due to his unique intellectual capabilities and the fact that he's a child prodigy. However, just like in The Big Bang Theory, he has a hard time fitting in with those around him as a result of his social ineptitude.

Young Sheldon will finally be graduating from high school when CBS' hit comedy returns for season 4 this week and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the show on TV or online.

As season three of Young Sheldon was cut short because of the pandemic, viewers never got to see the finale in which Sheldon was going to graduate from high school. This is why season 4 will begin with his graduation followed by "a nervous breakdown" as Sheldon questions whether or not he's ready to head off to college.

Jim Parsons, who plays grown up Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory, will once again be returning to narrate the show. There will likely be a total of 22 episodes in season 4 of the show with the season 3 finale airing as part of the new season's premiere. Will Young Sheldon be able to work up the courage to head off to East Texas Tech?

Whether you've been watching the show since it first premiered or are just missing Sheldon after The Big Bang Theory ended last year, we'll show you how to watch new episodes of Young Sheldon online from anywhere.

Young Sheldon Season 4: When and where?

Season 4 of Young Sheldon will premiere on CBS at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, November 5. New episodes of the show will air at the same time every week and each episode will run for 30 minutes.

How to watch the Young Sheldon online from anywhere

