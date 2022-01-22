We've got everything you need to watch a UFC 270 live stream online for the Ngannou vs Gane PPV event tonight. Maybe you're already signed up to ESPN, or you're looking for information on joining for the first time. We'll walk you through it.

The main card Heavyweight title bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane is set to take place around 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT. As UFC 270 is a PPV event though, you may as well check out the earlier fights on the card too. The earlier bouts are undeway right now, but you've still got plenty of time before the main card begins, which also includes another title fight as Brandon Moreno defends his belt again Deiveson Figueiredo in the flyweight division.

The main event is certainly one to watch as an upset could well be on the cards given the French contender is undefeated and his striking and grappling stats compare very favorably about Ngannou's, although the pair have never fought before. That being said, they did used to train at the same gym a few years back.

How to watch UFC 270 online in the USA

As is standard nowadays, UFC 270 is showing on ESPN+ via a PPV upgrade. If you're already signed up to ESPN+, tonight's fight will cost you $74.98. If you're not signed up, then you're looking at a $99.98 payment which unlocks the PPV and a year's access to ESPN+. That's a great deal for new subscribers as you're basically paying just $25 for a year of ESPN+ instead of the usual $70 for the annual deal.

How to watch UFC 270 live stream in the UK

Over in the UK, a UFC 270 live stream is available on BT Sport. If you're already signed up, then you've nothing else to do except for tune into BT Sport 2 from 11pm for the Early Prelims, or around 3am for the main event. Not signed up to BT yet? Well you can get it as a part of a TV package. Or if you're not looking for a long-term fix, BT Sport also lets you sign up for a pass on a rolling one-month contract for just £25 a month.

For a step by step guide on the US streaming service, be sure to take a look at our How to sign up to ESPN Plus walkthrough. And if you're looking for a few more things to watch this winter, then there's an offer of 20% off HBO Max where prices start at just $7.99 a month.