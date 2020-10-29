Superstore first premiered on NBC back in 2015 and Justin Spitzer's quirky comedy about working in a Walmart-style store will air its 100th episode in season 6. However, the show's star America Ferrera, who plays the role of Amelia "Amy" Sosa, will also be leaving this season. While Ferrera had originally intended to leave the cast of Superstore after the season 5 finale, her departure was delayed due to Covid-19. Thankfully though, Ferrera has signed on to appear in the first two episodes of season 6.

The oddball employees from Cloud 9 store 1217 are back for another season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of NBC's Superstore on TV or online.

The pandemic will play a big role in Superstore this season as Covid-19 was responsible for delaying Amy and Jonah's move to California. In fact, this season's tagline is "More essential than ever" and the first episode in season 6 is titled "Essential". According to Superstore's showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, this season will explore how Cloud 9's employees are handling the uncertainty, the difficult customers and the new demands of the job.

Amy will finally leave Cloud 9 store 1217 behind in the second episode of season 6 which is also the show's 100th episode. While the first episode will show how the store and its employees weathered the first months of the pandemic, the second episode will pick up where the season 5 finale left off.

Whether you're a big fan of the show that's been watching since 2015 or just want to catch the 100th episode and America Ferrera's departure, we'll show you exactly how to watch season 6 of Superstore from anywhere in the world.

Superstore season 6 - When and where?

Season of 6 of Superstore will premiere on NBC on Thursday, October 29 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes will air at the same time every week and there will likely be around 20 episodes in this season.

How to watch Superstore from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Superstore in the U.S., Canada and the UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web.

