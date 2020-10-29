The oddball employees from Cloud 9 store 1217 are back for another season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of NBC's Superstore on TV or online.
Superstore first premiered on NBC back in 2015 and Justin Spitzer's quirky comedy about working in a Walmart-style store will air its 100th episode in season 6. However, the show's star America Ferrera, who plays the role of Amelia "Amy" Sosa, will also be leaving this season. While Ferrera had originally intended to leave the cast of Superstore after the season 5 finale, her departure was delayed due to Covid-19. Thankfully though, Ferrera has signed on to appear in the first two episodes of season 6.
The pandemic will play a big role in Superstore this season as Covid-19 was responsible for delaying Amy and Jonah's move to California. In fact, this season's tagline is "More essential than ever" and the first episode in season 6 is titled "Essential". According to Superstore's showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, this season will explore how Cloud 9's employees are handling the uncertainty, the difficult customers and the new demands of the job.
Amy will finally leave Cloud 9 store 1217 behind in the second episode of season 6 which is also the show's 100th episode. While the first episode will show how the store and its employees weathered the first months of the pandemic, the second episode will pick up where the season 5 finale left off.
Whether you're a big fan of the show that's been watching since 2015 or just want to catch the 100th episode and America Ferrera's departure, we'll show you exactly how to watch season 6 of Superstore from anywhere in the world.
Superstore season 6 - When and where?
Season of 6 of Superstore will premiere on NBC on Thursday, October 29 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes will air at the same time every week and there will likely be around 20 episodes in this season.
How to watch Superstore from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Superstore in the U.S., Canada and the UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Superstore. Get in on this deal now!
Watch Superstore season 6 in the U.S
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Superstore every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show online on NBC's streaming service Peacock which is free to sign up for. However, to unlock its full library of content, you'll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year. If you want to watch Superstore on Peacock without ads, then you'll need to upgrade to the service's highest tier, Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.
Not interested in signing up for cable or Peacock just to watch the latest season of Superstore? Don't worry as there are now a number of other streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to NBC so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to NBC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $30 per month - In order to get access to NBC, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to NBC as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Live stream Superstore in Canada
Canadian Superstore fans with a cable subscription can watch the latest season of the show on Global TV beginning on Thursday, October 29. The network will show new episodes of Superstore every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT. You can also stream past episodes of the show online on Global TV's website but you will need to enter the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
Watch Superstore in the UK
Unfortunately fans of Superstore in the UK will have to wait a bit longer for season 6 as season 5 of the show aired on ITV2 back in August. As the network has shown every past season of the show, season 6 will likely arrive sooner or later. However, if you just can't wait to watch the latest season of Superstore, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch it before it airs in the UK.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.