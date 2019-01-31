Super Bowl Sunday is nearly upon us! The dynastic New England Patriots take on the greatest show on turf known as the Los Angeles Rams in an Atlanta-bound showdown featuring the league's two best teams. For the uninitiated, the Super Bowl is the championship game for the National Football League (NFL), and the winner will have the honor of being called the best team in football for at least one year. It's usually filled with a lot of beer, chips, and tons of funny, high-production ads that can be almost as fun as the game itself. The annual halftime show will have Maroon 5 with special guests Travis Barker and Big Boi. Gladys Knight will do the honors on the National Anthem. Oh, and there will be some pigskin thrown around, probably, with pairs of the hottest quarterbacks and coaches in football — New England's Tom Brady with Bill Belichick and Jared Goff with Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams — putting their high-powered offenses to the test to see who can score the most points. The action kicks off February 3 at 6:30 p.m EST. That's 3:30 p.m. PST, 4:30 p.m. MST, and 5:30 p.m. CST in the US and Canada, and 11:30 p.m. GMT (or 23:30) in the UK. It all goes down inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a state-of-the-art facility that's mindblowing in person, but also makes for a nice backdrop for those watching on TV.

Looking to watch the big game on your Android phone, TV, or tablet? How about Chromebook, or any other device with a capable web browser? You're in luck: there are tons of ways to watch, and you probably won't have to pay a dime. How to watch the Super Bowl in the United States

In the US, spectators can catch the action right from CBS. There are actually three different ways you can access a free stream: CBSSports.com will have a live stream up for free. Anyone can watch free in the CBS Sports app, available on Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Apple TV, and more. CBS All Access viewers can, of course, watch through that app. If watching on TV or through the CBS app isn't possible, you can also tune in via any service which offers live access to CBS Sports. That includes Hulu's Live TV package and YouTube TV, among others. Most of these services offer free trials too, so if you're only in it for the big game then you can watch it on Sunday and cancel it on Monday. Don't forget that you can also go the old school route and buy an antenna to pick up your local channels. This one-time purchase isn't quite as sweet as a free trial of an internet TV service in the short term, but the long-term payoff will more than make up for that. Our friends at CordCutters have the best recommendations for over-the-air digital antennas.

Our Canadian friends can get in on the fun by way of CTV, TSN 1, or RDS, provided you have one of those channels in your TV package (most folks do). What's cool about it this year is that Fox is allowed to broadcast a full 1:1 stream to Canada for folks to enjoy, so our friends in the Great White North can join in on the full Super Bowl viewing experience, showy American ads and all. For Android, the CTV GO app and website will have their streams going, however those who want to stream the CBS version of the broadcast will need to use a VPN to bypass their geographical restrictions and watch the game at the CBS website or in the CBS Sports app. Another option for Android users in Canada is DAZN, a $20-per-month subscription for a full meal ticket to sports coverage. NFL coverage includes NFL Sunday Ticket, the NFL Network, all offseason coverage, and — you guessed it — Super Bowl 53. You can snag yourself a free trial to check out the game, and even have enough time left over to see if there's anything else you like with coverage of MLB, MLS, UEFA, and more. DAZN is available on mobile, TV, and web apps so you have no shortage of ways to keep up.