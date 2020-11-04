Thursday Night Football will be a tale of overcoming injuries. Both the 49ers and Packers, like a lot of teams this year, have faced an inordinate amount of sidelined players due to injuries. The question is which team can push through and relay on their second and third string to show up?
On the Niners side, George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo are both out for Thursday. Garoppolo suffered an ankle sprain last week against the Seahawks which will take him out of the spotlight on Thursday, but it is unclear how much longer the injury will keep him from playing. It's likely the San Francisco quarterback has been hurt all along and has just been playing through the pain. Possibly more critical is the loss of Kittle for at least eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot.
The Packers have a chance to capitalize if running back Aaron Jones and receiver Allen Lazard can be healthy enough for Thursday's matchup. Linebacker Christian Kirksey may also make it back too if Green Bay is lucky. This would be the team's opportunity to pounce on the 49ers and move to 6-2 while kicking San Francisco down to 4-5.
San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers: Where and when?
This week's Thursday Night Football game will kick off on November 5, at 8:20 PM ET. The game will be shown on FOX, but it will also be shown live on Amazon's Prime Video service. Subscribers to Amazon's Prime will be able to tune in via one of its apps and watch the whole thing for free, even without access to FOX.
Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers online from outside your country
If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the San Francisco and Green Bay game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers online in the US
This week nine matchup is set to be shown on FOX. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a FOX Sports app to catch all the long bombs.
Amazon Prime subscribers can also catch the Thursday Night Football game for free on Prime Video. This is one of select games that Amazon purchased the rights to for its video service.
Of course, FOX is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday's match at Levi's Stadium for free! FuboTV is the most comprehensive option There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season's great games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It's more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers live in the UK
American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. This 49ers and Packers matchup is one of Sky's featured games this week, but you can also tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.
Live stream San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers in Australia
If you're planning on watching this Niners and Packers game down in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.