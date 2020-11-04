Thursday Night Football will be a tale of overcoming injuries. Both the 49ers and Packers, like a lot of teams this year, have faced an inordinate amount of sidelined players due to injuries. The question is which team can push through and relay on their second and third string to show up? On the Niners side, George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo are both out for Thursday. Garoppolo suffered an ankle sprain last week against the Seahawks which will take him out of the spotlight on Thursday, but it is unclear how much longer the injury will keep him from playing. It's likely the San Francisco quarterback has been hurt all along and has just been playing through the pain. Possibly more critical is the loss of Kittle for at least eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot.

The Packers have a chance to capitalize if running back Aaron Jones and receiver Allen Lazard can be healthy enough for Thursday's matchup. Linebacker Christian Kirksey may also make it back too if Green Bay is lucky. This would be the team's opportunity to pounce on the 49ers and move to 6-2 while kicking San Francisco down to 4-5. San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers: Where and when? This week's Thursday Night Football game will kick off on November 5, at 8:20 PM ET. The game will be shown on FOX, but it will also be shown live on Amazon's Prime Video service.

This week nine matchup is set to be shown on FOX. Amazon Prime subscribers can also catch the Thursday Night Football game for free on Prime Video. This is one of select games that Amazon purchased the rights to for its video service.

