There are no music events taking place right now. Musicians aren't touring, big festivals have all been cancelled or postponed, and it's kind of a big bummer. Luckily, just because you can't go out and see your favorite musician in a concert hall or stadium doesn't mean that you won't be able to still catch them perform live. The Room Service Music Festival kicks off on April 24 and is a three-day event that will be broadcasted live on YouTube.

This is a benefit festival, and all of the proceeds from it go to Feeding America and Sweet Relief, so not only do you get to see some amazing music but you also get to do good for others in the process. The event is presented by Trap Nation & Chill Nation, and will actually have multiple YouTube broadcasts going on to simulate the feeling of multiple stages like when you are at a large venue.

Musicians will be "performing" from home so that they can remain sheltered, distant, and safe. Razer has helped out by providing laptops and cameras to artists in an effort to keep the quality of the event as high as possible. Tuning in won't be hard, and we've outlined all the information you need below.

Room Service Music Festival: When & where

The Room Service Music Festival kicks off this Friday, April 24 and is actually a three-day event. The musical acts will be split between April 24, 25, and 26, with the whole event being streamed live on YouTube. There will be multiple YouTube channels broadcasting at the same time so you can feel like you are bouncing between stages, which will be pretty sweet.

How to watch the Room Service Music Festival from anywhere

While the Room Service Music Festival will be livestreaming on YouTube for free so anyone will be able to tune in and watch, unfortunately some regions have YouTube blocked. A way around that restriction is a VPN, which makes it so you can tune in.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?

Here are some more options that are on sale right now.