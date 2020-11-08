The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) and Dallas Cowboys (2-6) face off in week 9 on Sunday, and chances are it isn't going to end well for America's team. We still expect fans to tune-in, so here's how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.

Here's the deal. Things fell apart quickly when Dallas all-star QB Dak Prescott went down with a brutal season-ending injury. Then, things didn't look much better for backup Andy Dalton who eventually got hurt himself. Now, they don't trust the 3rd stringer, Dalton is ready to play but can't due to being on the CODIV restriction list. So, we're not entirely sure which QB will take the field on Sunday.

It'll be a game-time decision for who will be the starting Quarterback for Dallas between Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush. Maybe one of those guys gets hot and throws for 3TDs but we're not very confident that will happen as the Steelers vs Cowboys plays out.

That's not a situation Dallas wants to be in, as they face the undefeated and powerful Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, the Steelers have some of the best all-around stats this season, and they're the #1 team when it comes to covering the point spread. Dallas, however, is last in regards to covering the point spread. To make matter worse, Vegas is giving the Steelers 13.5 points at the time of writing. So even if Dallas can pull it off, they'll still probably lose.

All that said, this will still be a fun and exciting game to watch. Simply due to Ben being a great game manager and the Steelers having a potent offense. Plus, it'll be great to see a potential star get his chance to shine at QB in Dallas. So, here's how you can watch it.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys: When and where?

For week 9, the Steelers head to AT&T Stadium in Dallas with a kickoff around 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on CBS. Fans in the UK will have to stay up past 9pm to catch this game.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we'll discuss in a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Cowboys using some other method, we have some tips.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your NFL Sunday. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot o VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the top-notch security, ease of use, and speed. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.