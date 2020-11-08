The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) and Dallas Cowboys (2-6) face off in week 9 on Sunday, and chances are it isn't going to end well for America's team. We still expect fans to tune-in, so here's how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.
Here's the deal. Things fell apart quickly when Dallas all-star QB Dak Prescott went down with a brutal season-ending injury. Then, things didn't look much better for backup Andy Dalton who eventually got hurt himself. Now, they don't trust the 3rd stringer, Dalton is ready to play but can't due to being on the CODIV restriction list. So, we're not entirely sure which QB will take the field on Sunday.
It'll be a game-time decision for who will be the starting Quarterback for Dallas between Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush. Maybe one of those guys gets hot and throws for 3TDs but we're not very confident that will happen as the Steelers vs Cowboys plays out.
That's not a situation Dallas wants to be in, as they face the undefeated and powerful Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, the Steelers have some of the best all-around stats this season, and they're the #1 team when it comes to covering the point spread. Dallas, however, is last in regards to covering the point spread. To make matter worse, Vegas is giving the Steelers 13.5 points at the time of writing. So even if Dallas can pull it off, they'll still probably lose.
All that said, this will still be a fun and exciting game to watch. Simply due to Ben being a great game manager and the Steelers having a potent offense. Plus, it'll be great to see a potential star get his chance to shine at QB in Dallas. So, here's how you can watch it.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys: When and where?
For week 9, the Steelers head to AT&T Stadium in Dallas with a kickoff around 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on CBS. Fans in the UK will have to stay up past 9pm to catch this game.
How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys online from outside your country
NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we'll discuss in a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Cowboys using some other method, we have some tips.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your NFL Sunday. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot o VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the top-notch security, ease of use, and speed. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Big Ben vs whoever ends up at QB this week.
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys online in the U.S.
This late Sunday clash is being hosted by CBS. Those with a qualifying cable package can just log into a CBS All Access pass/app on any set-top box to catch the game. You can also try checking the official Yahoo Sports app.
Plus, CBS is carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which is great as Fubo offers all five channels that typically show the NFL (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). That way if you're looking for a streaming TV provider and love sports, FuboTV is a great choice. Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, not to mention they'll give you a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial to take advantage of. That means the game this weekend could be free!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys live in the UK
The NFL is growing in popularity throughout the UK and luckily fans outside the US can watch several games each week. Thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel there are up to six NFL games shown on TV each week, not to mention NFL Redzone, which is my favorite.
Unfortunately, the matchup this week of the Steelers vs Cowboys isn't on the lineup, but you can still see it with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
Fans of the gridiron will love the NFL's Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game in the 2020/21 season (subject to select blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and RedZone, which shows all scoring plays each Sunday.
Considering Sky Sports isn't showing the game in the UK, you might want to try logging into a VPN as we mentioned earlier, that way you can live stream the game as if you were watching from the United States.
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys live in Canada
Canadians north of the states can turn to the streaming service DAZN for exclusive live coverage of the entire 2021/21 NFL season. They'll only show the regular season, but it's better than nothing.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network including Champions League Soccer and Premier League.
How to stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys live in Australia
And finally, Australian viewers can watch Ben vs Ezekiel Elliott as long as they have access to ESPN, as they own the rights to show all the NFL games in your area. You can easily access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports and the majority of Foxtel's TV packages offer it too.
Give any of these options a try and enjoy some football this weekend.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.