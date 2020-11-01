Once again the Chicago Bears are off to a hot start this season, but they'll need to keep it rolling if they want to beat the Saints on Sunday. This could end up being one of the better games of the week, and below we'll explain how fans can watch it live from anywhere.

The New Orleans Saints are always a tough team led by veteran QB Drew Brees, but this week they'll have to go into Soldier Field and face a rejuvenated Bears team. However, the only solid team the Bears have beat this year is the Tampa Bay Bucs and Tom Brady, so their record could be a little misleading

Still, you can't discount a 5-2 record in the NFL. That said, the Saints are also sitting pretty at 4-2 and just came off of a big win last Sunday. Basically, these are two of the best 2-loss teams in the NFL, which means we're in for a great game in the late afternoon.

The key to the Saints vs Bears game will likely come down to execution, and turnovers. Drew Brees has only turned the ball over 3 times, which Nick Foles already has 4 INT without starting the entire season. So, whatever team has better ball security will likely come out on top.

Brees and the Saints are 5th in the league in points, scoring around 30 a game, so this will likely be a high-scoring affair. If you don't want to miss it here are all of the ways to tune in.

New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears: When and where?

This week 8 matchup will be in chilly Chicago at Soldier Field. We're expecting a little sunshine and strong 15-25 mph winds according to the latest weather reports. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on FOX. Fans in the UK will have to stay up past 9pm to catch this game.

How to Watch New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we'll discuss in a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Saints using some other method, we have some tips.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your NFL Sunday. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot o VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.