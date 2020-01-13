Have you ever wanted to watch your favorite YouTube channel on your Echo Show device? Perhaps you want to have a music live stream playing in the background, or maybe you're following the latest political drama on C-SPAN. You may have heard conflicting and confusing information on whether or not you could even get YouTube on an Echo Show device. While there's no official way to do it, there's an easy workaround.

How to watch YouTube on an Amazon Echo Show

There's indeed no official YouTube support from Google for the Amazon Echo Show devices in the form of a YouTube app or skill. However, the "workaround" to watching YouTube on your Echo Show (live or not), is so easy, you probably won't know or care about the difference. I'll explain.

Make sure your Echo Show device is plugged in, set up, and turned on. Ask Alexa to "open YouTube." If it's your first time making this request, Alexa will ask you to choose to open YouTube in either Amazon's Silk browser or Mozilla's Firefox browser. Select a browser. Alexa will open up YouTube directly in the browser you chose. From here, you can login to your YouTube account to access all of your favorite channels and live streams, or you can watch without being logged in.

See that? So easy. Now you can actively binge-watch your favorite gaming streamer, or zone out to the news. Or, my personal favorite, have the "study girl" from ChilledCow's lofi hip hop radio bumping in the background while you write articles all day. No? Just me?

