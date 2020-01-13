Have you ever wanted to watch your favorite YouTube channel on your Echo Show device? Perhaps you want to have a music live stream playing in the background, or maybe you're following the latest political drama on C-SPAN. You may have heard conflicting and confusing information on whether or not you could even get YouTube on an Echo Show device. While there's no official way to do it, there's an easy workaround.
Products used in this guide
- Solid streaming machine: Amazon Echo Show 8 ($100 at Amazon)
- A stand-up idea: Echo Show 8 Ajdustable Stand ($25 at Amazon)
How to watch YouTube on an Amazon Echo Show
There's indeed no official YouTube support from Google for the Amazon Echo Show devices in the form of a YouTube app or skill. However, the "workaround" to watching YouTube on your Echo Show (live or not), is so easy, you probably won't know or care about the difference. I'll explain.
- Make sure your Echo Show device is plugged in, set up, and turned on.
- Ask Alexa to "open YouTube."
- If it's your first time making this request, Alexa will ask you to choose to open YouTube in either Amazon's Silk browser or Mozilla's Firefox browser. Select a browser.
Alexa will open up YouTube directly in the browser you chose.
- From here, you can login to your YouTube account to access all of your favorite channels and live streams, or you can watch without being logged in.
See that? So easy. Now you can actively binge-watch your favorite gaming streamer, or zone out to the news. Or, my personal favorite, have the "study girl" from ChilledCow's lofi hip hop radio bumping in the background while you write articles all day. No? Just me?
Our top equipment picks
Chances are you already have an Echo Show device, but if you don't, grab the Echo Show 8. You'll thank me later.
Meet me in the middle
Echo Show 8
Not too big, not too little
The Echo Show comes to a more natural size that's easier to place than the 10-inch Echo Show but still comfy enough to watch your YouTube videos on.
The Echo Show 8 has the same HD screen as the larger second-generation Show but takes up less counter space. It's the perfect device to monitor and control your smart home, follow Food Network recipes, or video chat with grandma.
Additional Equipment
If you want to get an even better look at that live stream, consider picking up a stand for your Echo Show 8.
Echo 8 Adjustable Stand ($25 at Amazon)
This first-party stand by Amazon attaches magnetically to the Echo Show 8 and allows you to easily adjust the viewing angles for a better Echo experience.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best of the best in smart home devices compatible with Alexa
The Amazon Echo can be the nerve center of your home with this collection of the best Alexa-compatible smart home devices.
Let's spend those gift cards on some post-holiday Echo accessories!
If you received a new Amazon Echo for the Christmas holidays this year, congratulations! You're getting a great smart speaker with Alexa support. As useful as the Echo devices are by themselves, they can be enhanced with the many accessories available. Here are ten of our favorite Amazon Echo accessories to perfect your Christmas gift.
Amazon Echo accessories to make Alexa even better
No matter which Amazon Echo devices you own, there are plenty of helpful accessories to enhance your Alexa experience.