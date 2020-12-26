Jared Kesso's award-winning comedy series is finally set to make its US debut and we have all the details on how you can watch season 9 of Letterkenny online.
First released on the Crave network in Canada back in 2016, Letterkenny tells the story of a small rural community of the same name. The show's origins actually trace back to 2013 when Canadian actor Jared Kesso teamed up with Nathan Dales to create a short form web series called Letterkenny Problems. In fact, many of the episodes in the first few seasons opened with the text "There are 5000 people in Letterkenny. These are their problems.
Letterkenny's cast of characters are broken up into three groups: the hicks, the skids and the hockey players. Kesso himself plays the show's main character Wayne who can regularly be found choring on the farm or at the produce stand with his sister Katy, friend Daryl and good buddy Squirrely Dan. At the beginning of the series, Katy is in a relationship with the stereotypical hockey players Reilly and Jonesy. Meanwhile the skids, led by Stewart and his sidekick Roald, often hang out in Stewart's basement or break dance in the parking lot behind the dollar store.
One thing that sets Letterkenny apart from other shows is the fact that each season starts out with a cold open that usually involves a lot of wordplay and quick cuts. Over the course of the 9 seasons of the show that have aired so far, we've seen Wayne break up with his longtime girlfriend and start fighting again, Squirrely Dan attend his women's studies group with Professor Tricia, Stewart become a jock and Reilly and Jonesy start coaching women's hockey.
Whether you're a longtime fan of Letterkenny and are excited about the new season or are just hearing about the show for the first time, you're in for a treat as we'll show you exactly how to watch Letterkenny from anywhere in the world.
LetterKenny Season 9 - When and where?
Season 9 of Letterkenny will premiere on Saturday, December 26 on Hulu in the US and on Crave in Canada. All seven new episodes of the show will be released at once and you can also watch past seasons of Letterkenny on both streaming platforms.
Watch Letterkenny online from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Letterkenny in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the hit Canadian comedy when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Letterkenny. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Letterkenny in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a Hulu subscription, you'll be able to watch the latest season of Letterkenny when it's released on Saturday, December 26. If you're not a subscriber yet though, the streaming service is currently offering a 1-week free trial which should give you plenty of time to test it out for yourself.
If you're considering signing up for Hulu, it's worth noting that there is also a Disney+ Bundle that gives you access to Hulu along with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99. If you just want to watch Letterkenny on Hulu though, then the service's Basic plan costs $5.99 per month while its ad-free Premium plan costs $11.99 per month. Alternatively, you can also sign up for Hulu with Live TV for $54.99 per month to watch the service's Hulu Originals along with 60 live TV channels.
Get a Letterkenny livestream in Canada
As with past seasons of Letterkenny, fans of the show in Canada will be able to watch the latest season on Crave when it's released on Saturday, December 26. Crave costs $9.99 per month and while you could sign up through your cable provider, signing up directly through Crave will get you a free week. Your subscription also gives you access to other Crave Originals and you can watch content on a variety of devices including PC, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung SmartTV, Chromecast and mobile.
Watch Letterkenny in the UK
UK viewers that want to see what Canada's hit comedy show Letterkenny is all about will need to grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch the latest season.
How to livestream LetterKenny in Australia for free
While the latest season of Letterkenny won't be available in Australia for some time, fans of the show can watch season 1-5 of the show on SBS On Demand right now. The best thing about Letterkenny being on SBS On Demand is that the streaming service is completely free in Australia and all you need to do is register for an account to watch its content.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
