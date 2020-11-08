Serie A titleholders Juventus travel south to face Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome today. Don't miss a moment with our Lazio vs Juventus live stream guide.
Despite being two of last year's best-performing sides — Juventus winning the title and Lazio finishing in the Champions League places — both teams have had a rocky start to the 2020/21 campaign making today's game all the more important.
So far this season, S.S. Lazio have recorded just three wins from their opening six games and currently sit in tenth place. That being said, the Biancocelesti have won their last two league games, including a spirited comeback victory in their last league outing against Torino that saw them score two extra-time goals to win 4-3.
Simone Inzaghi's men are also unbeaten so far in the Champions League group stage and sit just behind group favorites Borussia Dortmund whom they beat in their opening UCL game.
Juventus have started slightly stronger this year in Serie A with three wins and three draws leaing them in third place. The Bianconeri come into today's game off of back-to-back 4-1 victories, one against Ferencváros in their last outing in the Champions League and another versus Spezia in Serie A.
Andrea Pirlo will want his side to continue their unbeaten start in the league if they are to claim a tenth consecutive Serie A title.
Read on for your full guide to getting a Lazio vs Juventus live stream and watch this crucial Champions League clash online, no matter where in the world you are.
Lazio vs Juventus: Where and when?
Today's match takes place behind closed doors at Stadio Olimpico. Kick-off is at 12:30pm local time (CEST), making it an 11:30am GMT start for footy fans in the UK and a 6:30am ET kick-off in the U.S.
Watch Lazio vs Juventus online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this Serie A match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Lazio vs Juventus, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
How to watch Lazio vs Juventus online in the U.S.
ESPN has broadcast rights to the Serie A in 2020/21 and is splitting fixtures across its various channels and ESPN+ service. Today's Lazio vs Juventus game is being shown on ESPN2 so you have a couple of ways to watch it online.
Sling's Orange plan includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 which will give you access to today's game and a variety of other live games. Hulu with Live TV is another great option with ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNews. AT&T Now and YouTube TV also feature ESPN and ESPN2 plus some other sports channels that may make them better options depending on the other content you want to watch.
Over-the-top service fuboTV will live stream ESPN2's coverage as well as Spanish-language coverage from ESPN Deportes.
Sling TV
Sign up for Sling TV to access Serie A matches!
Fubo TV
Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch Serie A action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV.
How to stream Lazio vs Juventus live in the UK
You'll need to be a Premier Sports customer to watch all of the action from Serie A in the 2020/21 season the UK, including this Lazio vs Juventus tie.
The subscription service is available to Sky and Virgin Media TV customers from just £9.99 a month for access to its live channels as well as the network's Premier Player streaming app. As part of your membership, you'll also get live coverage of La Liga, Scottish football, and the Dutch Eredivisie. If it's just streaming access you want, then go for the standalone Premier Player package that includes everything for online viewing for £9.99 a month.
Live stream Lazio vs Juventus in Australia
If you're planning on watching the Serie A Down Under, then you'll need to be a BeIN Sports subscriber as the network holds live broadcast rights to the tournament for Australia.
Alternatively, subscribing to Kayo Sports gets you access to Serie A football from BeIN Sports among 50 other sports from AU$25 per month.
Live stream Lazio vs Juventus live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN holds the rights for live Serie A matches in Canada, including this match between Lazio and Juventus.
The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
