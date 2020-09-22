The Great British Bake Off (known in the US as The Great British Baking Show) pits 12 amateur home bakers against one another in a series of challenges designed to test their skills in the kitchen. The show has been quite popular in the UK for the past decade but in recent years, it has also become a hit in the US thanks to the fact that seven seasons of the show are currently available on Netflix.

If you're a fan of cooking shows then Netflix has some good news for you as new episodes of season 11 of the hit British reality show The Great British Bake Off are coming to the streaming platform just three days after they premiere in the UK.

Season 11 of the Great British Bake Off was originally scheduled to begin filming in April of this year but like many other shows, it was forced to shut down as a result of the pandemic. Fortunately for fans of the show, production resumed in July and now new episodes will be available every Tuesday in the UK and every Friday in the US. While episodes of the show are normally set inside contestant's houses, this season the competitors, crew, judges and hosts all relocated to the Down Hall Hotel in Bishop's Stortfront for six weeks.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are returning for season 11 along with host Noel Fielding. However, Sandi Toksvig will no longer be hosting the Great British Bake Off as she has been replaced by comedian Noel Fielding.

Whether you're a long-time fan of The Great British Bake Off or just want to see what the hit reality baking show is all about, we'll show you how to watch season 11 of the show online or on TV from anywhere in the world.

The Great British Bake Off - When and where?

The first episode of season 11 of The Great British Bake Off is coming to Netflix on Friday, September 25. New episodes of the show will be available every Friday on the streaming service which is just three days after they premiere in the UK.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch The Great British Bake Off in the US, Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the cooking show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems and your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off in the U.S.

If you live in the US and have a Netflix subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes from season 11 of the Great British bake Off every Friday. If you're not yet a subscriber though, you'll have to sign up to do so but thankfully the service gives you a great deal of content to watch for the price with new movies and shows arriving every month.

Netflix's Basic plan costs just $8.99 per month but you can only watch on one screen at a time and you won't be able to watch TV shows or movies in HD. The service's Standard plan costs $12.99 per month but it allows you to watch HD content on two screens simultaneously. If you have multiple TVs in your house or a big family, then Netflix's Premium plan for $15.99 may be for you as you can watch on four screens simultaneously and you have the option to watch content in 4K. It's also worth noting that Netflix does offer a 30 day free trial if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Great British Bake Off.

Live stream The Great British Bake Off in Canada

Candian fans of The Great British Bake Off can watch seasons 4 through 9 of the show on CBC's streaming service Gem for free. Gem also offers a premium membership for $4.99 per month that will give you access to a live stream of CBC News Network, ad-free video on demand and early access to exclusive content.

If you want to watch the latest season of the Great British Bake Off in Canada though, then you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off in the UK for free

If you live in the UK and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of The Great British Bake Off every Tuesday night at 8pm BST on Channel 4. If you've already cut the cord, don't worry as you can still watch season 11 of the show for free on Channel 4's streaming service All 4 for free but you will need to register for an account to do so.

Get a Great British Bake Off live stream in Australia

Australian fans of The Great British Bake Off that have a Foxtel subscription can watch four past seasons of the show on Lifestyle Food. However, to watch season 11 of the show in Australia, you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above.

Season 11 bakers

