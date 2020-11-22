The injury bug continues to hit every team in the NFL here throughout 2020. That reality rings true for both of these teams, as the Panthers and Lions are both dealing with Quarterback issues. Either way, this is a battle of two big cat teams, and one will come out ahead. Here's how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.
While Matthew Stafford worked through a neck injury last week, this week he's dealing with problems on his throwing hand and thumb. He'll likely play, but things look a bit bleaker in Carolina as Teddy Bridgewater has some sort of MCL damage.
Earlier in the week, all bets were off while sites wait for updates to injuries. And honestly, that's exactly what fans on both sides of the ball need to know. Whoever wins this game will likely come down to which team is able to get healthy, or have the most stars on the field.
The Lions have struggled for much of the season and sit at 4-5 while the Panthers are 3-7 and not looking any better. A big part of that loss column is due to missing Christian McCaffrey, which we're still not sure will even play here in Week 11. Basically, 2020 continues to throw a wrench in things, but fans will want to tune-in any way possible to watch this gridiron battle, and here's how.
Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers: When and where?
The Lions have to go into the Panther den at Bank of America Stadium this week. Kickoff begins at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX Sports. If you want to watch from the UK it'll be a late evening game at 6pm.
How to Watch Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers online from outside your country
If you're an NFL fan living in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada, you have multiple ways to watch the game, which we'll talk about shortly. Enthusiasts in the U.S. that are geo-locked and can't tune in, we have a few tips to help you out.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really help make Sunday's better. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or to any state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 choice thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Panthers vs Lions on Sunday.
How to watch Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers online in the U.S.
The Panthers game is on FOX this week, making it easy for most fans to watch. Watch it regularly with your cable package, or log into the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer FOX Sports. We recommend FuboTV because they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick-off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service ASAP.
How to stream Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers live in the UK
Those in the UK can tune-in with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, which shows about six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
Sadly, Sky Sports isn't showing any Lions games until November 26th, on Turkey Day. However, you can watch this Sunday's game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
The reason we suggest getting a Game Pass Pro subscription is that it's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts). Including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you're not home. That way you can log-in to a UK or US IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting at home.
How to stream Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers live in Canada
Canadian NFL fans can use the streaming service DAZN to watch football. Actually, DAZN owns the rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It's priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, not to mention several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers live in Australia
NFL fans are everywhere, and Australian fans have a few ways to watch football too. Well, as long as you have ESPN you'll likely be able to stream the Lions vs Panthers. For now, ESPN owns the rights to air NFL games but they only show certain ones each week, so that's about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.
If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. Get ready to watch these feline teams ferociously fight.
