The injury bug continues to hit every team in the NFL here throughout 2020. That reality rings true for both of these teams, as the Panthers and Lions are both dealing with Quarterback issues. Either way, this is a battle of two big cat teams, and one will come out ahead. Here's how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.

While Matthew Stafford worked through a neck injury last week, this week he's dealing with problems on his throwing hand and thumb. He'll likely play, but things look a bit bleaker in Carolina as Teddy Bridgewater has some sort of MCL damage.

Earlier in the week, all bets were off while sites wait for updates to injuries. And honestly, that's exactly what fans on both sides of the ball need to know. Whoever wins this game will likely come down to which team is able to get healthy, or have the most stars on the field.

The Lions have struggled for much of the season and sit at 4-5 while the Panthers are 3-7 and not looking any better. A big part of that loss column is due to missing Christian McCaffrey, which we're still not sure will even play here in Week 11. Basically, 2020 continues to throw a wrench in things, but fans will want to tune-in any way possible to watch this gridiron battle, and here's how.

Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers: When and where?

The Lions have to go into the Panther den at Bank of America Stadium this week. Kickoff begins at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX Sports. If you want to watch from the UK it'll be a late evening game at 6pm.

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers online from outside your country

If you're an NFL fan living in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada, you have multiple ways to watch the game, which we'll talk about shortly. Enthusiasts in the U.S. that are geo-locked and can't tune in, we have a few tips to help you out.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really help make Sunday's better. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or to any state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

