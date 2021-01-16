The greatest show on ice is returning for its 13th season and we have all the details on how you can watch Dancing on Ice online or on TV.
The British show in which professional skaters and celebrities figure skate in front of a panel of judges first premiered on ITV back in 2004 and Dancing on Ice is often compared to the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.
The show follows a 10 week format where celebrities and their partners perform a live ice dance routine each week. They are then given a score between 0.0 and 10.0 depending on their performance. These scores are then totaled and put on a leaderboard after being combined with the public vote. From here, the two or three couples that are the lowest on the leaderboard compete in a final showdown known as the "Skate Off" to determine who will be eliminated.
Dancing on Ice has made some changes this season due to the pandemic and for the first time in the show's history, there won't be a live audience. A dedicated area for the celebrities and their partners has also been set up so that they can watch other contestants compete.
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return as hosts while Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill and Ashley Banjo will return as judges for their fourth season on the show. Meanwhile John Barrowman will return for his second season after joining Dancing on Ice's panel of judges last season.
Whether you're a long-time fan of the show or just want to see your favorite British celebrities hit the ice, we'll show you how to watch Dancing on Ice from anywhere in the world.
Dancing on Ice - Where and when?
New episodes from season 13 of Dancing on Ice will air every Sunday at 6pm GMT on ITV. Just like last year, this season of the show will run for 10 weeks which means there will be 10 episodes in total.
How to watch Dancing on Ice from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Dancing on Ice in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
Watch Dancing on Ice in the UK for free
UK viewers will be able to watch the latest season of Dancing on Ice beginning on Sunday, January 17 at 6pm GMT on ITV. New episodes of the show will air weekly at the same time and if you have a TV Licence, you'll be able to watch the show live on ITV as the network is free-to-air in the UK. However, you can also watch the show online for free using the ITV Hub.
Get a Dancing on Ice live stream in the US, Canada and Australia
As Dancing on Ice is a UK exclusive, viewers in the US, Canada and Australia will be unable to watch the latest season of the show. However, you can still watch the show using a VPN by following the steps listed above.
Dancing on Ice 2021 celebrity cast
Myleene Klass - Singer and TV personality Joe-Warren Plant - Actor Denise van Outen - Presenter, actor and singer Faye Brookes - Actress Jason Donovan - Musician and actor Sonny Jay - Capital Radio DJ Colin Jackson CBE - Athlete Graham Bell - Olympic skier Rebekah Vardy - Model and media personality Lady Leshurr - Rapper, singer, songwriter and producer Billie Faiers - Reality TV star Rufus Hound - Actor and comedian
