Big Brother returns for its 23rd season this week with a new cast of hopeful competitors all vying for a $500,000 cash prize. Amidst twists, turns, betrayals, and backdoors, the sixteen new houseguests are in for a wild summer that promises to be one to remember.

Season 23 of Big Brother will feature a BB Beach Club theme and kicks off with a 90-minute premiere episode where, for the first time ever, the houseguests will be given a double-or-nothing offer that might be too good to pass up. And of course, the Big Brother Live Feeds are returning this year as well. Paramount+ subscribers will have 24/7 access to several cameras in the house so those interested can keep up with what's going on inside even when the show's not airing.

CBS All Access was transformed into Paramount+ earlier this year, so all the Big Brother content that was available there including the live feeds and the CBS All Access original show Big Brother: Over The Top is available on Paramount+. Better yet, Paramount+ plans start at just $4.99 per month and offer even more content and new shows than CBS All Access did.

Big Brother 2021: When and where?

Big Brother season 23 premieres this Wednesday, July 7 at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+. After the premiere, episodes will air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7c while live eviction episodes will air on Thursday nights at 9/8c.

Meanwhile, the Big Brother Live Feeds will go live on Paramount+ following the West Coast broadcast of the premiere on Wednesday, July 7 at 8pm PT.

Paramount+ Subscribe at Paramount+ today to start watching Big Brother 23 and get your first week free! Along with shows from CBS, the service includes films and series from networks like Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, and more. There are also new series like The Challenge: All-Stars to check out. Join at Paramount+ today

Paramount+ is available in many different countries, covering most of North and South America. The service has also recently expanded to the Nordic countries in Europe as of March 25. Even if you're not located in one of the countries where Paramount Plus is easily accessible, you can still watch Big Brother using a VPN.

How to watch Big Brother Live Feeds from anywhere

If you're not currently located in a country that has Paramount+ already, it can be tough finding a way to watch the latest season of Big Brother. Luckily, with a VPN, you can change your location virtually and gain access to services and content that would otherwise be restricted due to your location. VPNs are rather affordable too and there are a lot of great VPN deals to consider if you don't want to wait for Paramount+ to come to your country.

There are a ton of VPN providers but none quite match up to ExpressVPN. This service is our favorite for multiple reasons, but primarily due to its speed, ease of use, and excellent customer support. While it's not the most affordable option, it's certainly the most reliable and you can even use ExpressVPN on devices like your phone or tablet. Sign up for ExpressVPN today and you'll save 49% off its full cost and score 3 additional months FREE when you choose an annual subscription.