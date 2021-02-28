After Ricky Gervais' controversial speech at last year's Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has decided to let Tina Fey and Amy Poehler take over the hosting duties for this year's show. This will be the comedic duo's fourth time hosting the Golden Globes after they did so from 2013 until 2015.

The 2021 awards season is kicking off with the 78th Golden Globe Awards and we have all the details on how you can watch the awards show on TV or online.

Things will be a bit different this time around though as the show will be virtual with Poelher hosting from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California and Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room at the top of Rockefeller Center in New York City. As a result, many of this year's nominees and winners will also be tuning in virtually to accept their awards though there will be some celebrity presenters at each location. While the Golden Globes are usually held at the beginning of January, this year's show was delayed due to the pandemic which gave its organizers extra time to arrange it.

When it comes to the television shows which have been nominated this year, Disney's The Mandalorian, CBC's Schitt's Creek, HBO's The Flight Attendant and Hulu's The Great all made the cut while fan favorites Bridgerton and I May Destroy You missed out on being nominated. Even without movie theaters being open, last year was a great year for films with Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Hamilton, Nomadland and The Trial of the Chicago 7 all receiving multiple nominations.

Whether you're a big film buff, a TV series binge watcher or just want to see your favorite actors and celebrities tune in remotely, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 78th Golden Globe Awards from anywhere in the world.

Golden Globes - When and where?

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, February 28 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on NBC. The award ceremony will run for three hours and will be held virtually in both New York City and Los Angeles. The Golden Globes pre-show will be also available to stream online and it will begin at 6:30pm ET/ 3:30pm PT.

Watch the Golden Globes from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the 2021 Golden Globes in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the 78th Golden Globe Awards when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.