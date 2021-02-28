The 2021 awards season is kicking off with the 78th Golden Globe Awards and we have all the details on how you can watch the awards show on TV or online.
After Ricky Gervais' controversial speech at last year's Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has decided to let Tina Fey and Amy Poehler take over the hosting duties for this year's show. This will be the comedic duo's fourth time hosting the Golden Globes after they did so from 2013 until 2015.
Things will be a bit different this time around though as the show will be virtual with Poelher hosting from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California and Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room at the top of Rockefeller Center in New York City. As a result, many of this year's nominees and winners will also be tuning in virtually to accept their awards though there will be some celebrity presenters at each location. While the Golden Globes are usually held at the beginning of January, this year's show was delayed due to the pandemic which gave its organizers extra time to arrange it.
When it comes to the television shows which have been nominated this year, Disney's The Mandalorian, CBC's Schitt's Creek, HBO's The Flight Attendant and Hulu's The Great all made the cut while fan favorites Bridgerton and I May Destroy You missed out on being nominated. Even without movie theaters being open, last year was a great year for films with Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Hamilton, Nomadland and The Trial of the Chicago 7 all receiving multiple nominations.
Whether you're a big film buff, a TV series binge watcher or just want to see your favorite actors and celebrities tune in remotely, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 78th Golden Globe Awards from anywhere in the world.
Golden Globes - When and where?
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, February 28 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on NBC. The award ceremony will run for three hours and will be held virtually in both New York City and Los Angeles. The Golden Globes pre-show will be also available to stream online and it will begin at 6:30pm ET/ 3:30pm PT.
Watch the Golden Globes from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch the 2021 Golden Globes in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the 78th Golden Globe Awards when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
How to watch the Golden Globes in the U.S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription or even a digital antenna for that matter, you'll be able to watch the 2021 Golden Globes on NBC on Sunday, February 28 beginning at 8pm ET/ 6pm PT. You can also watch the Golden Globe pre-show on its website or Twitter account beginning at 6:30pm ET/ 3:30pm PT.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Golden Globes on NBC? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can stream the 2021 Golden Globes online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to NBC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to NBC, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now's Entertainment package will give you access to NBC and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to NBC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Watch the Golden Globes in Canada
Canadian viewers that want to tune in to watch this year's Golden Globe Awards can do so on CTV at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT as the network will air the award show at the same time as it premieres in the U.S.
Get a Golden Globes livestream in the UK
Unfortunately for UK viewers, none of the country's TV stations or streaming services will be showing the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch it in the UK.
How to watch the Golden Globes in Australia
If you live in Australia and are a Foxtel subscriber, you'll be able to watch the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Fox Arena at 12pm AEDT on Monday, March 1. Alternatively, if you've already cut the cord, you can watch the 2021 Golden Globes on the streaming service Binge which costs $10 per month in Australia.
2021 Golden Globe Nominees
While you can see the full list of nominees for this year's Golden Globe Awards on the official Golden Globes website, we've listed a few of the nominees from our favorite categories below:
Best television series
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- Schitt's Creek
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
Best television limited series
- Normal People
- The Queen's Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best motion picture (musical or comedy)
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best motion picture (Drama)
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director (motion picture)
- David Fincher - Mank
- Regina King - One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloe Zhao - Nomandland
- Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Best Screenplay (motion picture)
- Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher - Mank
- Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - The Father
- Chloe Zhao - Nomandland
