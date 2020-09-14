Wondering how to use the Razer Kishi with XCloud, now that the service is available for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers? With the invite-only xCloud beta a thing of the past, all Xbox gamers can access over 100 Game Pass titles starting Sept. 15 on any Android device — and the Kishi is the perfect controller to play them. It basically turns your phone into a Nintendo Switch, snapping two controller ends to almost any Android phone. And as you'll see with the steps below, playing Game Pass games on your Kishi is completely straightforward.

Superlative streamed gaming

Signing up for Game Pass Ultimate

Figuring out how to use the Razer Kishi with xCloud can be a bit tricky. Do you need the Xbox app, the Xbox Game Pass app, the Game Pass (Beta) app, or the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app? We're here to clear up any confusion.

To stream Game Pass titles, you need a Game Pass Ultimate membership. Before you commit to upgrading your Xbox Live Gold or standard Game Pass to Ultimate, make sure your Android mobile device, your router, and your mobile data plan have the specs to handle cloud gaming. You'll need

A compatible smartphone running Android version 6.0 or greater, with Bluetooth version 4.0+ enabled. Most Kishi-compatible phones will hit the requirements, but it doesn't hurt to check your phone settings.

A high-speed internet connection or mobile data plan. Microsoft suggests either 5GHz Wi-Fi or 10Mbps mobile data connection.

With those in hand, proceed with the following steps:

If for some reason you don't already have one, create a Microsoft account. Then, sign up for Game Pass Ultimate. You can get the first month for $1, followed by $14.99 per month. For the best price on Ultimate, you should use the Xbox Live Gold loophole. You can purchase three years of Gold upfront for $180, then upgrade your three years of Gold to Ultimate instantly for just $1. This workaround is a huge money-saver for your Ultimate streaming. Download the Xbox Game Pass app on the Google Play store or the Samsung Galaxy Store. Don't bother with the other Beta or Preview apps. They enabled streaming in the past, but now you'll get the most up-to-date streaming experience with the main Game Pass app. Sign into your Xbox Live account in the app.

You now have access to 100+ Game Pass titles on your phone!

Using Razer Kishi with Project xCloud