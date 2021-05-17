Fans of games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Star Wars Squadrons probably know that they can play these games in VR using a PC and a VR headset like an Oculus Quest 2, but did you know you can use one of the best Quest 2 controller alternatives — like a HOTAS joystick — to get a more immersive experience? You sure can, but there's one big thing you'll need to be aware of: like the games that support it, a HOTAS can only be used with a PC via a USB connection. Once you've got a gaming PC, a HOTAS, and one of the best PC VR games with HOTAS support, here's how to use a HOTAS with Oculus Quest 2.
How to use a HOTAS with Oculus Quest 2
Now that you've got a HOTAS, a gaming PC, and an Oculus Quest 2, it's time to get them all talking.
- Most HOTAS sold today are plug-and-play, which means you'll likely only need to plug your HOTAS into your computer using the USB cables included.
- Some manufacturers might have additional software to install to customize your HOTAS inputs.
Once your HOTAS is plugged in, and a compatible game is installed, you'll want to hook your Oculus Quest 2 up to your PC.
- Follow our guide on how to play SteamVR on Oculus Quest 2.
- Oculus Air Link will provide a wireless PC VR experience at no additional cost, but it's still in beta and might have issues.
- Virtual Desktop is our preferred method of streaming PC VR to Quest 2 over Wi-Fi, but it costs $20.
- Alternatively, you can use an Oculus Link cable or one of the best Link cable alternatives to wire up your Quest 2 to your PC.
Since you're already in a seated position when using a HOTAS, wiring up your Quest 2 to your PC with an Oculus Link-capable cable is probably the best bet. Aside from delivering a sure-fire connection, it will also keep your Quest 2 charged throughout the duration of your virtual flights. In contrast, a wireless streaming solution could drain your Quest 2's battery in less than 2 hours.
Our top equipment picks
If you're looking for a great HOTAS that won't break the bank, look no further than the Thrustmaster T-Flight. It's a joystick and a throttle in one excellent package, at one excellent price.
Once you've strapped yourself into a virtual cockpit in VR, putting your hands on a good HOTAS is the best way to give yourself complete immersion into the experience. There's just no denying how awesome it feels to sit in a virtual cockpit and grab the stick as you would if you were really sitting there.
Additional equipment
Once you've got your HOTAS, it's time to get suited up with the best HOTAS VR games available right now. Star Wars Squadrons and Microsoft Flight Simulator will keep you engrossed for ages. Thanks to the fact that they're two very different types of flight games, you can swap between the two depending on your mood. Star Wars Squadrons will deliver nonstop action in space, while Microsoft Flight Sim rewards players who love to explore the entire world from a cockpit.
Star Wars Squadrons ($40 at Greenman Gaming)
Star Wars Squadrons puts players behind the controls of space ships from both the Light and Dark sides of the original trilogy conflict. Once you complete the single-player story, stick around for rewarding multiplayer combat!
Microsoft Flight Simulator (From $60 at Microsoft)
Microsoft Flight Simulator is the eponymous follow-up to the classic flight sim series, delivering realism like you've never seen before.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your Oculus Quest 2 from sweat and grime with these face covers
The default Oculus Quest 2 facial interface has plenty of foam padding, but this material is a magnet for sweat, bacteria, and acne-inducing grime. Yuck! That's why we recommend investing in one of these leather, silicone, or flannel face covers that can be easily removed and cleaned, so your VR gaming is a worry-free and more sanitary experience.
Your Quest experience will feel next-level with these controller mods
Having trouble aiming in VR shooters? Want VR boxing to feel a little more realistic? How about help throwing grenades or swinging a tennis racket? These Oculus Quest 2 controller accessories and mods will fix you right up!
Play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 without the $80 official cable
The Oculus Link cable is undoubtedly the best way to play SteamVR and Oculus Rift games on the Oculus Quest 2, but it costs nearly 80 bucks. There are alternative cables that cost far less while hitting the same benchmarks, but some that you'll find on Amazon can't be trusted. Here are the ones you should try first.