Fans of games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Star Wars Squadrons probably know that they can play these games in VR using a PC and a VR headset like an Oculus Quest 2, but did you know you can use one of the best Quest 2 controller alternatives — like a HOTAS joystick — to get a more immersive experience? You sure can, but there's one big thing you'll need to be aware of: like the games that support it, a HOTAS can only be used with a PC via a USB connection. Once you've got a gaming PC, a HOTAS, and one of the best PC VR games with HOTAS support, here's how to use a HOTAS with Oculus Quest 2.

How to use a HOTAS with Oculus Quest 2

Now that you've got a HOTAS, a gaming PC, and an Oculus Quest 2, it's time to get them all talking.

Most HOTAS sold today are plug-and-play, which means you'll likely only need to plug your HOTAS into your computer using the USB cables included. Some manufacturers might have additional software to install to customize your HOTAS inputs.

Once your HOTAS is plugged in, and a compatible game is installed, you'll want to hook your Oculus Quest 2 up to your PC.

Follow our guide on how to play SteamVR on Oculus Quest 2. Oculus Air Link will provide a wireless PC VR experience at no additional cost, but it's still in beta and might have issues. Virtual Desktop is our preferred method of streaming PC VR to Quest 2 over Wi-Fi, but it costs $20. Alternatively, you can use an Oculus Link cable or one of the best Link cable alternatives to wire up your Quest 2 to your PC.

Since you're already in a seated position when using a HOTAS, wiring up your Quest 2 to your PC with an Oculus Link-capable cable is probably the best bet. Aside from delivering a sure-fire connection, it will also keep your Quest 2 charged throughout the duration of your virtual flights. In contrast, a wireless streaming solution could drain your Quest 2's battery in less than 2 hours.

