The Oculus Quest is a brilliant combination of hardware and software. The experience on the Oculus Quest will only improve as the software is updated with new features and bug fixes. While there is no way to manually force your Oculus Quest to update, you can make sure your device is set up correctly to receive new updates.

How to update your Oculus Quest

There isn't currently a way to force a manual update, or even refresh the update settings on your Oculus Quest. Instead, you need to make sure that your device is set up to receive automatic updates. Luckily, this only involves a few steps.

Open the **Oculus app* on your phone. Select Settings. Select your Oculus Quest. This should trigger it to pair your phone and device if they aren't paired already. Tap More Settings. Tap Advanced Settings. Toggle on the switch to Update Software Automatically.

Your Oculus Quest will now automatically receive updates. How long it takes your device to update may vary.

How to check your device's build number

When you see a post online or hear that a new update is available, you'll want to check if your device automatically updated already. You can check your Oculus Quest's build number from either your phone or within the headset.

From your phone

Open the Oculus app on your phone. Select Settings. Select your Oculus Quest. This should trigger it to pair your phone and device if they aren't paired already. Tap More Settings. Tap About This Headset.

From your Oculus Quest

From the home screen, select Settings Select See All Select About

Build numbers are the easiest way to make sure that your Oculus Quest is up to date. Just check the number displayed using the methods above versus the build number you know is the latest version.

