While Amazon makes it easy to order items with just a few clicks, sometimes things don't go exactly as planned. And with the busy holiday season just around the corner, it's helpful to know what to do if your account says a package was delivered, but you can't find it. With that in mind, we've compiled a quick list of steps to take to track down a missing Amazon package. Here they are.

How to track down a missing Amazon package

If you're worried that your package has been lost or stolen, Amazon encourages you to take a few simple steps before reaching out. Here's what you should do if you're attempting to track down a missing Amazon package.

Navigate to Account and select Your Orders. Verify the shipping address in Your Orders. Look for a notice of attempted delivery or a photo of delivery. Look around the delivery location for your package. See if someone else accepted the delivery, unless you have health or safety concerns. Check your mailbox or wherever else you receive mail in case your package traveled through multiple carriers. Wait 48 hours.

In some cases, packages may say delivered up to 48 hours before arrival. If you're still concerned about a particular package, you can reach out to the carrier, who will try to deliver your package as soon as possible. It's also worth pointing out that some carriers deliver packages until 10 p.m., so double check your tracking updates using a web browser or the Amazon app to make sure your delivery isn't delayed.

What to do next

If your missing order was sold and shipped by a third-party seller, it's usually best to contact the seller directly for assistance. For more information about the third-party seller, check out the Contact a Third-Party Seller page and follow the instructions for getting in touch. Happy shopping!

Another way to ensure that your packages arrive even more quickly is to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year. In addition to other perks, an Amazon Prime membership includes free one- and two-day delivery on select items, free Ultrafast grocery delivery, and free release-date delivery.