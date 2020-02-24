Google Photos is our favorite photo-sharing service because it allows for virtually unlimited backups, has near-perfect syncing abilities, and it can do neat things like automatically create albums or enhance pictures. With so many of our photos living as bits on our phones and computers, it can be easy to forget to show them off properly. Thankfully, Google has made it simple to turn your favorite photos into screensavers and slideshows on your Nest Hub or Google Assistant-enabled smart screen. We'll show you how to get yours set up in the steps below.

Open your Google Home app. Locate your smart screened speaker and tap on it (in my case, I'll select "Kitchen Display"). Tap on the Settings icon (gear-shaped) in the top right corner. Scroll down and tap on Photo Frame. If it is not already on, tap to turn it on. Here you will see a variety of selections. If you want to use your own photos, select Google Photos. Click on the arrow to go into a menu where you can choose which album(s) you want to cycle through on the display. Scroll down to see a list of options where you can Hide or Show notifications, weather, the time, and other data overlaid on your slideshow. Tap on what you want to enable or disable. Scroll further down for additional customization options, like showing photos in portrait orientation, live albums vs. all albums, and the slideshow speed.

Now you know how to set up a photo frame slideshow on your Nest Hub or screened Google Assistant device. It's worth noting that at least on the Nest Hubs, you can't set up or modify the slideshow on the device itself; instead, this process has to be done within the Google Home app. This is in contrast to Amazon's Echo Show smart speakers, which allow you to make changes from the Echo Show device in addition to the Alexa app.

You can, however, ask the Google Assistant to make changes to what is on the display, provided you enabled Google's Voice Match feature.

