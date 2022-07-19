How to customize photo slideshows on Fire TV and Echo Show

Amazon's Echo Show and Fire TV devices are great for watching videos, listening to music, and managing your smart home, but they also make nice electronic photo frames. In the steps below, we'll show you how to configure your devices to create the ultimate family photo slideshows from your Amazon Photos collection!

There are actually a few different ways to accomplish this task. You can customize your photo slideshow from within the Amazon Photos app, you can start the process in the Amazon Alexa app, or you can do so directly on the Echo Show or Fire TV devices themselves.

How to customize photo slideshows in Amazon Photos app

In the past, customizing your Amazon Photos slideshows was best done from within the Amazon Photos app. However, that option has been removed from the app, and now this feature is handled in the Alexa app. Here's how to get your photos onto your favorite Echo Show devices, whether it's the Echo Show 5 or the massive Echo Show 15 — the process is the same.

Open the Alexa app. Tap on Devices at the bottom right of the screen. Select Echo & Alexa. Here you will see a list of your eligible devices. Tap on the one you want to customize.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

5. Tap on the gear (⚙) in the upper right corner.

6. Scroll down the settings and select Photo Display.

7. Here you can enable/disable the Daily Memories album toggle, or add more collections based on other Albums, Groups, People, and Places.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

How to customize photo slideshows on an Echo Show

After you have set up the photos you'd like to display on a particular Echo Show device, you can then customize them further on the smart display directly.

Once your preferred service is connected, say to your Echo, "Alexa, go to settings," or swipe down from the top of the screen and tap on Settings. When your Echo Show displays the settings on its screen, tap on Clock & Photo Display.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

3. Choose the service that you set up in the Alexa app.

4. Scroll down and select Photo frame preferences to adjust how the photos are displayed.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

Once you chose the photo album that you want to showcase, you can go back to the Photo Display screen, tap on Clock Face, and scroll through the list of options that control how the date and time are overlaid on your images, or you can toggle on or off the date and time overlays. Pretty neat!

How to customize photo slideshows on a Fire TV

From the home screen, select Settings. Select Display and Sounds.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

3. Select Screensaver.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

4. Select Current Screensaver.

5. Change album to whatever Amazon Photos album you prefer.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

See your favorite photos in more places

Thanks to online photo storage options and the ability to link them to smart displays and smart TVs, those precious moments you've chosen to capture with a picture can be front and center in more places. Now, your photos will be waiting for you the next time you pass by your Echo Show or your Fire TV devices, like the Fire TV Omni. How neat!