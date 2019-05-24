Oculus Quest delivers an awesome VR experience, but it does have one pitfall. It can only be used with one account at a time. If you want to switch the Oculus account in use, you'll need to do a Factory reset on your headset. The good news is that you have a two options to reset your headset, and both of them are simple.

How to reset your Oculus Quest

How to reset your Oculus Quest using the Oculus app

Open the Oculus App on your phone. Tap Settings in the bottom right corner. It is an icon that looks like a gear. Tap the Oculus Quest connected to your phone. Tap More Settings. Tap Factory Reset. Tap Reset

How to reset your Oculus Quest using the headset

Turn off your Oculus Quest. Hold down the power button and lower volumebutton down until the boot screen loads on your headset. Use the volume buttons to highlight Factory reset. Press the power button to select it.

A factory reset might seem like a bit much, but it's currently the only method that lets you switch user accounts. After you finish performing a factory reset on your Quest, you'll need to set it back up again from scratch. This means logging into the account you want, going through the steps to pair it, pairing the controllers, and connecting your Oculus Quest to a Wi-Fi network. From beginning a factory reset to being back online and gaming, it shouldnt take anymore than 15-20 minutes.

Our top equipment picks

All you need to take advantage of those sweet, sweet, VR adventures is an Oculus Quest.