Facebook recently initiated a recall of current Oculus Quest 2 models, citing a skin irritation issue caused by the foam facial liner on the inside of the device. It's also halted sales of the Quest 2 while a new model without the foam is being produced. Oculus is now producing a silicone facial cover for users to purchase to replace their foam covers.

If you're already an Oculus Quest 2 owner, you can request a replacement facial cover made of silicone. Oculus has instructions on the product recall page, and it's a relatively simple process.

Go to the Oculus store page for the silicone cover and click the blue Redeem button. Log into your Oculus/Facebook account. You'll be redirected to the My Devices page. In the Quest 2's box on the Devices list, you should see a button next to the device that says Request Silicone Cover. Click that. You have to fill out an order form about your version of the device, and whether or not you have the Fit Pack, one of the essential Quest 2 accessories, installed on your device or not. You also have to provide your shipping information on the form.

After you've done all of the above, you just have to wait for the new cover to be shipped to you. Bear in mind it can take up to four weeks for the silicone covers to ship out. Once you receive the device, you can remove the foam cover by unsnapping it from the headset, and then snapping in the silicone cover. The silicone cover can also be removed for easy cleaning, which Oculus recommends doing with warm water.

Oculus has said that the foam cover has reportedly caused contact dermatitis with only a few users, but it adds that "we're committed to ensuring our products are safe and comfortable for everyone who uses them." The new model is set to launch next month, and it'll have a new 128GB SKU and its own silicone cover.

For users who don't want to wait four weeks to get the new silicone cover or to get the new Quest 2 model, there are a number of third-party Quest 2 face cover alternatives that work just as well.