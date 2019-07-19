FaceApp has made a resurgence, giving users the ability to tweak their faces in new and interesting ways. Along with the older filters like making yourself look older, or younger, you can also change your hair color, hairstyle, and plenty more. The one bummer is that when you go to share your photos they all have a FaceApp watermark. To remove it you'll need a Pro subscription but past that it just takes a few taps.

How to remove the watermark on FaceApp Photos

FaceApp gives you plenty of options for the tweaks you make to your photos. However, you are limited by the fact that the only way to remove a watermark is by opting into their Pro subscription model. This does open up a lot more options, but it means paying for the app which isn't going to be up everyone's alley. There are three tiers for payment, you can snag a month for $4, a year for $20, or avoid all the hassle and grab up a lifetime membership for $40.