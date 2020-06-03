I find that people are often surprised at just how flexible Chromebooks are as work or entertainment devices. Many of the same features that more established or expensive computers like Windows PCs and MacBooks have can also be found on Chromebooks, such as screen casting, virtual desktops, and split-screen multitasking. I'll show you just how easy it is to enable split screens on your Chromebook so that even a modest-sized device like my little ASUS C214 Flip can be a productivity powerhouse.

How to multitask with split screens on a Chromebook

Open a browser window on your Chromebook. Open a second tab in that window. Click on one of the tabs, and drag it apart from the first, or simply open a second window. Click and hold on the box icon in the top right of one of the windows. When you see two arrows appear, one on either side of the box, click on one to arrange that window on that side. Repeat this for the other window/tab, but click the arrow on the opposite side so that each tab occupies a different side of the screen. This will evenly split the two windows/tabs. If you want to make one slightly larger than the other, hover your cursor over the middle of the boundry until you see a small icon with arrows pointing right and left. Click and drag that icon whichever direction you want to change the sizing of the split panes.

Now you know how to use split screens on a Chromebook! You can always exit this mode by clicking on the X in the top right, or by clicking and holding on the square icon to resume to full-screen windows. If you want to rearrange tabs while in split-screen mode, it is easy to drag and drop tabs from one side to the other, or to add tabs by clicking on the + icon in each window.

Don't forget; you can extend your virtual workspace even further by taking advantage of Chrome OS's virtual desktops. Check out our guide on how to enable this feature, and really watch your productivity soar!

Our top equipment picks

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 with the stylus is one of our favorites, and it's the one seen here in the top photo and screenshots. Even though it only measures less than 12-inches diagonally, it punches well above its weight and size in terms of performance.